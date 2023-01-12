Read full article on original website
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
'We'll never let the dream die:' MLK Day breakfast honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds gathered in Myrtle Beach Monday for the annual Drum-Major Awards and Breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Community members were recognized and awarded for their leadership in our area. The event is part of Grand Strand Freedom Week hosted by The Carolina...
Murrells Inlet ice cream shop hopeful for new location, thankful for community support
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — After 13 years in Murrells Inlet, Twisters Soft Serve had to close shop due to their ground lease not being renewed. However, the shop confirmed Tuesday in a recent Facebook post that they are "working hard" to find a new location. Twisters also urged their...
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
Miracle League of Florence Co. hopes Oyster Roast event will build new field for players
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Organizers with the Miracle League of Florence County are getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The non-profit's annual Oyster Roast is just a few weeks away and the proceeds this year mean more than ever. The league allows children and adults...
Help 4 Kids needs drivers to help deliver food to area schools
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County organization that feeds children is in urgent need of drivers. Help 4 Kids feeds thousands of children each weekend through the Backpack Buddies program. They are looking for volunteers to deliver bags of food to area schools. The deliveries are typically...
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
20,000-pound retired military vehicle serving Surfside Beach for water rescues
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two women were stranded in three-foot-high rushing flood water during Hurricane Ian. Surfside Beach Police Dept. responded to the call, but the water was too high for their trucks. Fortunately, the women were both able to walk and get to safety, but Surfside Beach...
Myrtle Beach minority businesses attend Freedom Week summit for growth opportunities
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand Freedom Week continues to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance partnered with the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation to host an economic development summit to allow minority businesses in the area a chance to learn about opportunities for growth.
Collins Jollie Road home development to be discussed, voted on by Conway leaders
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday will be the first time leaders on Conway City Council will vote for or against a new development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes to the city. The Collins Jollie Road development dates back nearly four years. In 2019, a master plan...
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
Free tax filing through Horry Co. United Way gets a boost in services through partnership
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer esta reportaje en inglés, haga clic aquí. The United Way of Horry County has a boost to their free tax filing services this year which is contributing to less waiting and to help to Spanish-speaking neighbors. The nonprofit has partnered...
Surfside Beach residents' feathers are ruffled because of 'Goose Whisperer'
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The name Mother Goose has intensified and gone to the next level. A Surfside Beach resident is dedicating her life to the protection of geese. Maria Pesce calls herself the Goose Whisperer and is very passionate about protecting the birds, despite being cited multiple times by the town.
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A lucky person won $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 North Kings Highway. The player has not come forward and has 180 days from the date of the drawing...
Former SC lawmaker Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies at age 95
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. died Monday at the age of 95, according to his family. He represented Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties in the State House from 1953 to 1958 and served as a state senator from 1981 to 1986. From 1987 to 1995, Ravenel served as a United […]
Highway 501 south of Myrtle Ridge Drive reopens after deadly crash kills 1
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 south of Conway reopened after a deadly crash killed one person early Monday morning. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. in the area of Conbraco Circle near West Perry Road and closed Highway 501 south of Myrtle Ridge Drive for several hours, according […]
Lanes blocked as crews respond to vehicle on Hwy 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked on Highway 31 Sunday morning as crews assist a vehicle in the media. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:35 a.m. to the area near Mile Marker 17 between Highway 501 and International Drive. No injuries have...
