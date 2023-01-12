Read full article on original website
Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges
A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
Whitney Point Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
The Broome County District Attorney says a Whitney Point man pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault Tuesday. Thomas J. Kurtz pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he punched a corrections officer while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail in August 2021. The corrections...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Today in Broome County Court, a Whitney Point man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault for punching a corrections officer.
Freetown man charged with strangulation
On January 10th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Hoxie George Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a report of an assault.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
WNYT
Man arrested after choking woman
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
Binghamton S.W.A.T. drug bust
On Friday, January 13th, Binghamton Metro SWAT Assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force at 6 Double Day Street, Apartment 2.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
cnyhomepage.com
Ilion woman killed in accident
GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
whcuradio.com
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Man out on bail for slaying Bloomingburg woman kills himself after skipping sentencing
State police say Cammerino failed to appear at his sentencing at Sullivan County Court and was tracked by police to 7 Watkins Ave. in Middletown.
Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
