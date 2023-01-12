ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges

A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Whitney Point Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault

The Broome County District Attorney says a Whitney Point man pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault Tuesday. Thomas J. Kurtz pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he punched a corrections officer while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail in August 2021. The corrections...
WHITNEY POINT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after choking woman

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
HUDSON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ilion woman killed in accident

GERMAN FLATTS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A car/pedestrian accident on Route 28 in the Town of German Flatts Thursday evening took the life of an Ilion woman. The incident, occurring around 5:15PM Thursday, closed Route 28, from Dennison Corners and Hinman Road for several hours. New York State Police report...
ILION, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel

OWEGO, NY

