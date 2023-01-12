ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Possible impaired driver crashes into north Houston church

A possible impaired driver crashes into a church in north Houston, leaving the place destroyed. That happened around 7:40 p.m. last night. Police said a possible two car crash sent a pickup truck into a church. The church pastor says he had just dismissed attendees from the 6 p.m. service when the crash happened. The pastor also said that the men’s bathroom is totally destroyed and a gas line was also erupted.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 dead after car crashes into train in Angleton, police say

ANGLETON, Texas — Two people died when the car they were in crashed into a train in Angleton on Friday, according to the Angleton Police Department. This happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets. Police said when officers arrived at the scene,...
ANGLETON, TX
KHOU

Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

