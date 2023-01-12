Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
After 3 deadly incidents, HPD issues statement on recent crashes involving patrol units
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Tuesday issued a statement addressing recent deadly crashes involving pedestrians and officers driving patrol vehicles. In the statement, HPD addresses three crashes involving police vehicles since Dec. 30:. "On December 30, January 5, and January 17, fatal auto-pedestrian crashes occurred involving Houston...
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
HPD: Search for Leslie Obi leads investigators to Scott Street apartment
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Houston police said they were at an apartment complex on the southeast side as part of their investigation into a woman who has been missing for about a week. Police have not said what led them to the apartment complex on Scott Street near Reed...
cw39.com
Possible impaired driver crashes into north Houston church
A possible impaired driver crashes into a church in north Houston, leaving the place destroyed. That happened around 7:40 p.m. last night. Police said a possible two car crash sent a pickup truck into a church. The church pastor says he had just dismissed attendees from the 6 p.m. service when the crash happened. The pastor also said that the men’s bathroom is totally destroyed and a gas line was also erupted.
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Dollar store clerk shot in leg during robbery in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A dollar store clerk was shot Monday during a robbery in north Houston, according to police. Police said officers responded after a hold-up alarm was triggered at the Family Dollar on Airline Drive near West Road around 9 p.m. When they got there, they said they found...
Man accused of installing hidden camera above neighbor's shower gets in heated argument with judge
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of installing a hidden camera in his neighbor's home appeared before a judge on Tuesday. The judge wants Brian Burnette back in court next week. Burnette, 48, is currently out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bond when he was arrested...
cw39.com
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
TxDOT seeking feedback from residents on possible I-45 changes from Beltway to Conroe
HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on making a booming stretch of I-45 between north Houston and Conroe safer and less congested. They’re studying the 24-mile stretch between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 because of the corridor’s projected growth in population and employment.
cw39.com
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 Crime Files: Robber shot and killed by armed customer at Houston taqueria caught on camera
Eric Eugene Washington, 30, was shot and killed by an armed customer while attempting to rob patrons at a taqueria in southwest Houston. According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with the Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.
2 dead after car crashes into train in Angleton, police say
ANGLETON, Texas — Two people died when the car they were in crashed into a train in Angleton on Friday, according to the Angleton Police Department. This happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Velasco and Kiber streets. Police said when officers arrived at the scene,...
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
fox26houston.com
Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed. On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 4