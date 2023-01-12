Read full article on original website
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
BMW Invents Color-Changing Headlight Lenses That Hide In The Grille
BMW has invented a new front fascia that integrates the headlights into the grille surface behind one seamless panel, with active lenses that can change shade to allow light to be visible through. Current BMW grille designs are already polarizing fan opinions, but the stylists seem to think there's room...
First Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Delivered To Customer In A Sinister Spec
Mercedes-AMG has released a trio of images showing the specification of the first AMG ONE hypercar to be delivered, and it looks like an otherworldly spacecraft. We don't know exactly when this car was delivered, but the social media posts of the specimen suggest that the customer took delivery late last year, while the German plates indicate it was delivered in Mercedes home country.
Novitec Transforms Tesla Model Y Into Sporty Electric Crossover With Attitude
German tuner Novitec has announced a new refinement package for the ever-popular Tesla Model Y, elevating the style of the reserved crossover with carbon fiber bodywork and enhanced aerodynamics. The rounded, aerodynamic design benefits from an athletic body styling kit finished in high gloss carbon fiber. A simple lip spoiler...
Driven: The 2023 Volvo C40 Is A Stellar EV That Needs One Change
Our first drive of the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge yielded a glowing review, so we set out to see if that highly positive opinion could stand up to a week of testing. Not to be confused with past C-prefix Volvo models like the C30 or C70, the C40 Recharge is an SUV Coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge, which is itself the all-electric version of the gas-powered XC40. Sound confusing? Well, Volvo's next EV will be called the EX90 and the Swedish automaker just trademarked the name C60, likely for a larger SUV Coupe.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied With Almost No Camouflage
Our spy photographers have braved the icy chill of northern Sweden to bring you the latest images of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe, or at least a pre-production version thereof. With a little touch of camo around the headlights and taillights, the sleek SUV looks just about ready for a full reveal.
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Armormax's Armored VW Golf 8 GTI Can Withstand Fire From A .44 Magnum
South African armored car specialist Armormax has developed an armoring package for Volkswagen's latest Mk8 VW Golf GTI that can withstand fire from a range of pistols and shotguns, including .357 and .44 Magnums. It's not the first time Armormax has put its particular set of skills to work on an interesting car, having sold the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace last year and performed similar conversions on the previous Mk7 Golf, but this package weighs just 396 pounds. That's the equivalent of carrying two average-sized male passengers, which, according to Armormax, leaves economy and performance largely unaffected. Just as impressively, the finished product gives almost nothing away to the fact it's armored.
Mazda Confirms New Inline-Six Engine For The CX-90
Mazda has finally shared new details about what engine will sit under the hood of its upcoming CX-90 SUV, which will be revealed in full on February 1, 2023. We knew the 2023 Mazda CX-90 would offer the company's first hybrid system called e-Skyactiv PHEV, but now we can confirm it will also have a gas-only variant. The CX-90 will be the first US-bound Mazda to use the company's 3.3-liter inline-six e-Skyactiv Turbo engine. This is the same engine used in the European CX-60.
Acura Integra Type S Gets Animated Reveal With Huge Splitter And Wing
Acura has teased the upcoming Integra Type S in a new brand campaign taking place in the Acura multiverse, giving us a better look at this close relation to the new Honda Civic Type R. Titled 'New World. Same Energy.' the new brand campaign features six dynamic worlds, one of which is an anime-verse featuring the Integra Type S. Driven by anime racing hero Chiaki, the sedan is seen powering up a snowy Pikes Peak Hill Climb from the 37-second mark in the video below. This gives us just enough time to see the large splitter and wing equipped to the Type S. These outlandish styling features were not equipped to a camouflaged version of the car that Acura previously showed off and will not be production-spec, but since Acura has a history of running up Pikes Peak in recent years, perhaps the Integra Type S could be chosen as this year's entrant. This anime version also comes with sporty stripes along its sides.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Look Review: Ray Of Lightning
The Corvette family continues to expand, and this time it's with the first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of the classic nameplate. The Corvette E-Ray has been a hot topic of discussion for years, but we can finally put the rumors to rest about what this special sports car is all about. Using a combination of the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an electric motor, the E-Ray makes a combined 655 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it even quicker than the mighty Z06. An intelligent eAWD system helps the E-Ray put its power down effectively, and the motor enables an electric-only Stealth Mode that is also new to the Corvette. Let's dig into all the exciting details of this electrified 'Vette.
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Get More Range, Improved Charging, And New RWD Variants
Volvo has announced a series of updates for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, which now promise more performance, increased range, and, for the first time in a quarter-century, the availability of a rear-wheel-drive Volvo. These improvements have been achieved by fitting the respective ranges with in-house developed electric...
Volvo To Create Paid Subscription Services For Its Electric Vehicles
Volvo plans to use Qualcomm Digital Cockpit hardware and software to improve customer experience and gain additional revenue by selling subscription services. According to Automotive News, this will include audio content, navigation content, and digital services. This new subscription model will start with the Volvo EX90 electric SUV. "We will...
Pepsi's Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Needing A Tow
Just weeks after the first Tesla semi trucks rolled off the line and made their way to Pepsi, one has been spotted and photographed being towed. Or, if you're a Tesla apologist, it was photographed pushing a broken-down tow truck to safety. The photos popped up on Reddit and showed...
Best Look Yet At Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe's High-Tech Interior
After being spied for the first time just a few months ago, new images have emerged of the next Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe, and some of them give us quite a revealing look at the sporty interior. While this particular example was finished in white and wore different wheels, not much else about the partially camouflaged exterior differs from the black GLC 63 Coupe we saw previously. Because it was undergoing winter testing, it's also wearing much chunkier Michelin tires.
Toyota Reveals All The Wild Builds For Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Toyota Gazoo Racing and Lexus have revealed a list detailing all the amazing builds the two brands will display at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 and the Tokyo Outdoor Show, and we're fascinated. Toyota recently explained that it will focus on three core concepts under the shared theme, "Toyota: leaving...
