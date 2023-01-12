Read full article on original website
WGNO
‘He’s taken two beautiful souls’| Guilty plea lands Lacombe man lengthy sentence
“He’s taken two beautiful souls and one which we will never get to know.”
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
fox8live.com
19-year-old arrested after off-road police chase in stolen car in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Hammond man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 12) for trying to flee from officers pursuing an alleged stolen car, prompting the lockdown of a school sporting event. Police say that several other suspects inside the vehicle are at large. Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19,...
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
WDSU
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
an17.com
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
Chalmette woman injured following hit-and-run
A Chalmette woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run last month involving a car that was reportedly stolen.
Man running from police rescued from a tree, St. Charles sheriff says
ST ROSE, La. — Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office had to rescue a fugitive stuck in a tree along Interstate 310 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office reports that they responded to a call from a man sitting in a tree near mile marker 4 on I-310 in St. Rose and trying to flag down help from passing cars.
NOLA.com
Lacombe man pleads guilty in double homicide, feticide
A 20-year-old Lacombe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the slayings of a man and his pregnant girlfriend who were found shot to death in an SUV in Lacombe in July 2020. Peter Ignachius Reimonenq also pleaded guilty to one...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
fox8live.com
WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
KSLA
Zurik: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source tells Fox 8 a new court filing accuses New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team. The wife of New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie filed the amended divorce petition earlier this month. It claims that in November 2022, she became aware of an inappropriate relationship between her husband and a woman identified in court documents as “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” refers to LaToya Cantrell.
404 cars stolen across New Orleans in the first 17 days of 2023
NEW ORLEANS — Just a little over two weeks into the new year and more than 400 vehicles have been stolen across the city of New Orleans, that's an average of more than 23 vehicles every day. Stephanie Foot had her 2020 Hyundai Elantra stolen on Sunday,. “I never...
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child's nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to her death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).
Former NOPD detective explains how hard it is to solve a case
SLIDELL, La. — The city of New Orleans; crime problem is putting more and more pressure on detectives working these cases, to eventually bring justice to grieving families. Eyewitness News sat down with a veteran NOPD homicide detective to understand what needs to happen to solve a case. Don...
uptownmessenger.com
Man dies inside burning ‘man cave’ shed
A man died Sunday evening (Jan. 15) while trapped inside a burning shed behind a Leonidas house, the New Orleans Fire Department reported. A resident of the home told the NOFD that he and his friend used the shed as a “man cave” and had been watching a game inside. The resident had gone in the home, smelled smoke and called 911.
WWL
