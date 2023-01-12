Wrapstar to Open Two More Locations

Wrapstar — a new, LA-only concept offering build-your-own wraps — will open two more locations, one in Culver City and the other in West Hollywood , according to Owner Debi Treiman .

The Culver City location will take over the former Make Out spot behind The Culver Hotel , while the West Hollywood store will set up shop in the now-defunct Cousins Maine Lobster Restaurant space.

Treiman told What Now Los Angeles , the stores’ debut dates are “dependent upon necessary permit approval,” but that she hopes to open in the next few months .

In addition to build-your-own wraps, Wrapstar offers signature creations like a Chinese chicken chopped wrap, a BBQ chicken chopped wrap, and a cobb salad wrap. Wrapstar also whips up bright, brimming salads and fresh desserts.

Culver City store: 9426 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

West Hollywood store: 8593 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Beverly Hills store: 9533 Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

