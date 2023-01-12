Read full article on original website
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Ticket Prices For Cowboys-49ers Game Are Insane
Ticket prices for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game are pretty steep. The average ticket is going for $1,420 on the secondary market, up 73% since the Cowboys won their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Niners and Cowboys have two of the biggest ...
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas
Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision
When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
thecomeback.com
Turns out, footballs have chips in them after all
The NFL world was abuzz during Sunday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals — but not only because Cincinnati scored what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return from Sam Hubbard, which came after linebacker Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson stripped the ball from Tyler Huntley as the Ravens quarterback was stretching for the go-ahead score. No, one of the NFL’s Twitter accounts revealed something.
thecomeback.com
Fallen Georgia star’s heartbreaking final tweet goes viral
Less than a week after celebrating their second-straight national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs were hit with some shocking and tragic news on Sunday morning when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident. It’s a tragic scenario all around, but Willock’s final tweet is heartbreaking and really puts into perspective what kind of person he is.
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD
Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
thecomeback.com
Justin Herbert sends coach clear message after horrible loss
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in NFL playoff history on Saturday, surrendering a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately losing 31-30. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has been the focal point of fans’ ire, and rightfully so. But Staley—and longtime Chargers general...
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Jason Peters OUT, Doctors Check Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle, Jason Peters, has been ruled out of the team's Wild Card matchup vs. Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Joe Burrow news
It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons that quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but one stat explains just how dominant he’s been so early in his career.
thecomeback.com
Jaguars make major quarterback decision
During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Cowboys fan of the year, James Wright aka 'Suit Man' loving life
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - James Wright's love of the Dallas Cowboys dates back to when he was a little kid. A love his mother says caused him to cry whenever the Cowboys would lose a game. Fast forward to today, Wright still wears his emotions on his sleeve. His closet is filled with Cowboys clothing that looks like a team store. He says he wears at least one piece of team clothing every day. That includes his nine custom Cowboys suits, which has earned him the title of "Suit Man."When James is not rooting on the Cowboys, he serves as a first...
Look: NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
It wasn't a good night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. They got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 after they were down by as many as 24 in the second half. They couldn't do anything on either side of the ball as their struggles from the regular season carried over in a big ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts officials for horrible penalty call
The New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings had a back-and-forth game on Sunday, but a horrible roughing the passer penalty almost played a huge role in deciding the game. The play occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing 31-24 and driving. New York defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence applied pressure on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, forcing an errant pass and sending Cousins to to the ground.
thecomeback.com
CFB world mourns tragic death of Georgia star
Less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title, the Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident on early Sunday morning. According to a police report obtained by 247Sports,...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says Jeff Saturday hiring would be ‘mockery’
We don’t know yet if the Indianapolis Colts will hire Jeff Saturday as their full-time head coach following his miserable interim run, but if they do, one NFL insider thinks it will make a “mockery” of the head coach hiring process. While Saturday’s stint as an interim...
WSU’s Joel Filani interviews for Texas WRs job
WASHINGTON STATE WIDE RECEIVERS coach Joel Filani interviewed this week for Texas’ open WRs job under Steve Sarkisian, according to a report from Orangebloods (subscr). The report said Filani was the first candidate for this position that Sarkisian has met with in person. A second report from Inside Texas...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Ravens star ripping coaching staff
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated their longtime rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday night in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Defensive lineman Sam Hubbard made a defensive fumble return for a touchdown that you might have heard about. Following the stinging loss, however, star Ravens running back J.K....
thecomeback.com
Patriots potentially eying reunion with former coach
Rumors around the NFL suggest that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist to become the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. O’Brien had previously worked in the NFL as head coach for the Houston Texans. After the Texans fired O’Brien, Nick Saban hired him and he has served under him since. Under O’Brien, the Tide had one of the top-ranked offenses in the country. Star quarterback Bryce Young won a Heisman Trophy under O’Brien as well.
