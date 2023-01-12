Read full article on original website
Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’
As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria.
TXT Announces ‘ACT: Sweet Mirage’ Tour
In March 2023, the popular K-pop group TXT will kick off their second world tour, the 'ACT: Sweet Mirage' tour.
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
Amazon has 4K digital TV antennas on sale right in time for the NFL Playoffs
Watch every game (including the Super Bowl) without paying for cable TV.
