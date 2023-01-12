Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD
Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Joe Burrow news
It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons that quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but one stat explains just how dominant he’s been so early in his career.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes extremely difficult decision
When the season officially ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, many assumed star quarterback C.J. Stroud had an extremely easy decision to make regarding his future. After all, he was a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But Stroud did not make his draft decision hastily as rumors and reports began to surface that he was actually seriously considering a return to Ohio State. But ultimately, the allure of the NFL won out.
thecomeback.com
Jaguars make major quarterback decision
During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Lamar Jackson news
It became clear earlier in the week that the Baltimore Ravens would be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he continued to rehab a leg injury that he suffered last month and apparently took much longer to heal than originally expected. Jackson addressed his injury himself this week, saying “I...
thecomeback.com
Giants offensive coordinator makes huge decision
The New York Giants have seen a massive improvement this season. After going 4-13 last season, the Giants are now headed to the divisional round of the playoffs. Much of that improvement is due to coaching, with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka emerging as one of the top assistants in the league. But even though he has plenty of opportunities to become a head coach after this season, he doesn’t seem worried about that just yet.
thecomeback.com
Kirk Cousins explains controversial Justin Jefferson decision
With the game on the line during Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card round playoff game against the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins chose not to throw to star receiver Justin Jefferson on 4th-and-8 late in the fourth quarter. And after the game, he explained his decision. During...
thecomeback.com
Turns out, footballs have chips in them after all
The NFL world was abuzz during Sunday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals — but not only because Cincinnati scored what was ultimately the game-winning touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return from Sam Hubbard, which came after linebacker Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson stripped the ball from Tyler Huntley as the Ravens quarterback was stretching for the go-ahead score. No, one of the NFL’s Twitter accounts revealed something.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says Jeff Saturday hiring would be ‘mockery’
We don’t know yet if the Indianapolis Colts will hire Jeff Saturday as their full-time head coach following his miserable interim run, but if they do, one NFL insider thinks it will make a “mockery” of the head coach hiring process. While Saturday’s stint as an interim...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones gave Dak Prescott bold, clear message
Dak Prescott had every reason to be a little tight heading into Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys had not won a road playoff game since 1992, and have been dogged for years for their postseason failures. Prescott had a 1-3 mark in the postseason for the Cowboys. He was also coming off a poor performance in the regular-season finale.
thecomeback.com
How Michigan is convincing star players to return
Earlier this month, Michigan Wolverines star running back Blake Corum made quite a surprising decision to return to Michigan for another season, along with a few other Michigan players who many thought might be headed to the NFL. And now we have a pretty good idea of why. Blake Corum...
thecomeback.com
New Cardinals GM delivers stern message to team
The Arizona Cardinals introduced new general manager Monti Ossenfort Tuesday, and he wasted no time delivering a stern message. “We’re going to focus on a completely unified message across the general manager, the head coach and ownership to what exactly we want to be as a football organization,” Ossenfort said.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Ravens star ripping coaching staff
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated their longtime rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday night in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Defensive lineman Sam Hubbard made a defensive fumble return for a touchdown that you might have heard about. Following the stinging loss, however, star Ravens running back J.K....
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to powerful Damar Hamlin news
Less than weeks ago, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was fighting for his life after a terrifying injury that left him in need of life-saving CPR on the field of a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, not only has Hamlin made a miraculous recovery, but he’s going to be at supporting his team in person in the playoffs.
Kansas' Bill Self takes blame for missed chances vs. K-State
Kansas coach Bill Self accepted blame for a timeout that nullified a big 3 and the Jayhawks failing to get off shots at the end of regulation and end of overtime Tuesday in a loss to Kansas State.
thecomeback.com
Broncos speaking with 4 coaching candidates
The Denver Broncos put a lot of effort into seeing if Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh might be the right person to take over as their head coach. But now that Harbaugh is sticking with the Wolverines (for at least one more year) they’re shifting focus to the other candidates they’re scheduled to speak with this week.
thecomeback.com
Patriots potentially eying reunion with former coach
Rumors around the NFL suggest that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is on the shortlist to become the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. O’Brien had previously worked in the NFL as head coach for the Houston Texans. After the Texans fired O’Brien, Nick Saban hired him and he has served under him since. Under O’Brien, the Tide had one of the top-ranked offenses in the country. Star quarterback Bryce Young won a Heisman Trophy under O’Brien as well.
Comments / 0