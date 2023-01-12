Read full article on original website
WDTV
Number of guns caught at airports increase significantly in 2022, 9 caught in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Of the 6,542 firearms caught by TSA officers at airport security checkpoints last year, nine of them were caught in West Virginia. Six of the firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints were at Yeager Airport while two were at Tri-State Airport and one was at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
wchsnetwork.com
St. Albans man charged with robbery now–maybe kidnapping later
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A St. Albans man was charged with robbery Sunday and deputies are investigating a possible kidnapping. Joey Eads, 38, was charged after he allegedly robbed two men in the parking lot of the Westchester Village Apartments in Cross Lanes after one of them had taken his girlfriend’s car earlier in the night.
WDTV
Tougher laws considered for recovery homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you rent a home, state law guarantees that a landlord cannot evict you without a court order. West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, believes those in drug recovery deserve the same protection, a guarantee he says could also help neighbors. “If a person...
WDTV
Turnpike travel plazas continue to have services during rebuild
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Travelers will still be able to stop, take a break, and pick up items for the road when the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike shut down next month for a series of complete renovations. The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas will...
WDTV
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge on Tuesday handed down three life sentences for a teen convicted of killing four family members in December of 2020. In December of 2022, Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges, which included three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.
WDTV
Sheriff’s office mourns beloved K-9 officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a beloved member of their department -- K-9 Officer Wayelin who passed away Sunday. Deputies say Wayelin died “suddenly and unexpectedly” from a stomach order after undergoing emergency surgery. Wayelin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, had been...
