Cirie Fields Reveals Why A ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ Alliance Didn’t Form On ‘The Traitors’ (Exclusive)

Survivor alum Cirie Fields, 52, is among the cast of The Traitors, where three people secretly act as Traitors and have to “kill” the other contestants, known as the Faithfuls, without getting exposed to win the $250,000 grand prize. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife ahead of the Peacock show’s January 12 premiere, Cirie explained why the complexities of the game stopped her and fellow Survivor alum Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from forming an alliance with Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly.

Cirie Fields (Photo: Peacock)

“There was no talk of any such alliance,” Cirie told us. “I would’ve aligned with Rachel, and she could be a Traitor. I could align with Stephenie, even though I love her, and she could be the Traitor. It was more a game of trying to identify any clues of who is a Traitor. Or try to identify any clues of someone that could potentially be a Faithful. It was a lot of work involved. It wasn’t as easy as, ‘Hey, you and me to the end?’ No. It wasn’t that easy.”

Cirie Fields on ‘The Traitors’ (Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The four-time Survivor player also shared that the Survivor and Big Brother alums didn’t necessarily have big targets on their backs, since other well-known reality stars with big personalities — like Brandi Glanville, Reza Farahan, and Kate Chastain — were also there.

“The fact that we were all there together, and some of us had participated in competition reality, and some of us in just reality, I think that kind of debunked the idea of targeting the reality people because they’ve played games before,” she said.

Cirie’s known for being a master strategist on Survivor, so it wasn’t surprising when she admitted to HL that she was more than willing to be a Traitor, before host Alan Cumming made the secret selections on the premiere episode.

“I was definitely open for it. Whatever role I was gonna be given, I was gonna give it a thousand percent,” Cirie explained. “Because I think my investigatory skills are a thousand percent. I feel like my Traitor skills would be a thousand percent. Yeah, so I was open for any of it. Any of it. If I was chosen to be a Traitor, I’d be the best Traitor there was.”

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now streaming on Peacock.