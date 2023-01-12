ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Cirie Fields Reveals Why A ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ Alliance Didn’t Form On ‘The Traitors’ (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Survivor alum Cirie Fields, 52, is among the cast of The Traitors, where three people secretly act as Traitors and have to “kill” the other contestants, known as the Faithfuls, without getting exposed to win the $250,000 grand prize. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife ahead of the Peacock show’s January 12 premiere, Cirie explained why the complexities of the game stopped her and fellow Survivor alum Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from forming an alliance with Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLL77_0kCaut6C00
Cirie Fields (Photo: Peacock)

“There was no talk of any such alliance,” Cirie told us. “I would’ve aligned with Rachel, and she could be a Traitor. I could align with Stephenie, even though I love her, and she could be the Traitor. It was more a game of trying to identify any clues of who is a Traitor. Or try to identify any clues of someone that could potentially be a Faithful. It was a lot of work involved. It wasn’t as easy as, ‘Hey, you and me to the end?’ No. It wasn’t that easy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfljH_0kCaut6C00
Cirie Fields on ‘The Traitors’ (Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The four-time Survivor player also shared that the Survivor and Big Brother alums didn’t necessarily have big targets on their backs, since other well-known reality stars with big personalities — like Brandi Glanville, Reza Farahan, and Kate Chastain — were also there.

“The fact that we were all there together, and some of us had participated in competition reality, and some of us in just reality, I think that kind of debunked the idea of targeting the reality people because they’ve played games before,” she said.

Cirie’s known for being a master strategist on Survivor, so it wasn’t surprising when she admitted to HL that she was more than willing to be a Traitor, before host Alan Cumming made the secret selections on the premiere episode.

“I was definitely open for it. Whatever role I was gonna be given, I was gonna give it a thousand percent,” Cirie explained. “Because I think my investigatory skills are a thousand percent. I feel like my Traitor skills would be a thousand percent. Yeah, so I was open for any of it. Any of it. If I was chosen to be a Traitor, I’d be the best Traitor there was.”

All 10 episodes of The Traitors are now streaming on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)

Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
HollywoodLife

Channing Tatum Dishes On Whether He’d Marry Again Amidst Zoe Kravitz Romance

Channing Tatum, 42, made rare comments about his love life in an interview with Vanity Fair published January 17. The Magic Mike star is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, 34, following his divorce from Jenna Dewan, 42, with whom he shares daughter Everly, 9. While Jenna is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, Channing admitted, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.”
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Seen In 1st Pics Following Her Death As He Cares For Their Twins, 14

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, was seen in first photos looking somber after the sudden death of the singer/songwriter on Thursday, January 12. In photos you can SEE HERE, the musician was seen stepping outside his Los Angeles home wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, a rugged fur cap, jeans and socks with no shows. He also wore tinted glasses, and a bushy white beard covered much of his face. The sighting comes after he released a statement to ET Online revealing that he’s caring for the former couple’s twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved In With Them: It’s An ‘Emotional Transition’

It’s been six months since Jennifer Lopez, 53, and actor Ben Affleck, 50, got married and she recently told the TODAY show on Jan. 16, that their kids have moved in together. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the pop singer began. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” JLo sat down alongside her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel, 50, to promote their upcoming romantic comedy. While chatting, Jlo and Josh both agreed that her hubby is “dreamy” and a “sweetheart.”
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)

After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Todd Chrisley’s Final Message To Fans Before Entering Prison: I’ll ‘Fight The Good Fight’

Todd Chrisley, 53, released a final statement about sticking to his faith before reporting to prison on Jan. 17 for his 12-year sentence. On Monday night, Jan. 16, he shared a video to his Instagram feed (which is restricted in the United States and can no longer be viewed) of gospel musician Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.” Some lyrics in the song read, “Lord, we don’t understand why You’ve waited so long, But His way is God’s way, not yours or mine, And isn’t it great, when He’s four days late, He’s still on time.”
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Responds To Report About Her Behavior At Restaurant: ‘They Talk About Me Like A Maniac’

Britney Spears issued a statement on Instagram regarding reports about her that surfaced after an outing on Jan. 13. The singer responded directly to TMZ’s report that she was acting “erratic” while out to dinner with her husband, Sam Asghari. “I’m sure I brought a billion smiles to me looking like SHREK at a restaurant,” Britney wrote. “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant… it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE. I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the ball to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!!”
HollywoodLife

Brendan Fraser Slims Down After Gaining Weight & Wearing A Fat Suit For ‘The Whale’ At BAFTA Tea Party

Brendan Fraser, 54, showed off his weight loss after losing the pounds he put on for his incredible film The Whale, at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, CA on Saturday. The talented actor posed on the red carpet of the event in a light gray suit and dark blue tie as well as black shoes. He also rocked a pair of glasses and gave a smile to cameras capturing the epic moment.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kim & Khloe Kardashian Join Drake As They Arrive At Tristan Thompson’s Mom’s Funeral In Toronto

Kim Kardashian was by sister Khloe Kardashian’s side as they arrived at Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s mom’s funeral in Toronto on Saturday, January 14. Alongside the famous reality stars was rapper Drake, who is close friends with the NBA player and even featured him in his music video last year. Wearing all black with oversized dark sunglasses, Kim & Khloe held solemn looks on their faces. Drake, also appearing somber, pulled up in an all-black wardrobe featuring a fur-trimmed overcoat.
HollywoodLife

‘The Drop’ Cast ‘Went Through A Lot’ Behind The Scenes: It Made The Movie ‘Funnier’ (Exclusive)

A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s wedding goes awry when Lex, played by Anna Konkle, accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of everyone in Hulu’s new original movie The Drop. The shocking moment sparks a plethora of awkwardness amongst the friends over the course of their stay. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jillian Bell, Jermaine Fowler, and more of the cast about the film.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Looks Handsome With Short Hair Makeover At ‘Babylon’ Premiere In Paris: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt’s movie star looks came in handy when he arrived at the red carpet for the Paris premiere of his latest flick, Babylon, on Saturday, January 14. The 59-year-old actor stole the spotlight with his short new hairdo and a slick black Tom Ford suit. The event also held appearances by some of Brad’s co-stars from the Damien Chazelle-helmed Hollywood epic, including Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
284K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy