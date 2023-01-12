UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Yen falls after Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy policy
The yen plunged on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, defying market expectations that rising inflation could force the central bank to move away from low interest rates. The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged as it concluded a two-day...
Albany Herald
South Korea brought K-pop and K-dramas to the world. The Korean language could be next
There's never been a better time to learn Korean. It's one of the fastest-growing languages in the world, outpacing traditionally popular rivals like Chinese in multiple markets -- reflecting the global phenomenon many call the "Korean wave."
