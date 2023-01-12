ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups

By Sana Noor Haq, Teele Rebane, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Yen falls after Bank of Japan maintains ultra-easy policy

The yen plunged on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, defying market expectations that rising inflation could force the central bank to move away from low interest rates. The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged as it concluded a two-day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy