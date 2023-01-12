Al Michaels doesn’t believe he did a disservice to those who tuned into Saturday night’s Chargers-Jaguars game on NBC. The primetime clash in Jacksonville arguably was the most exciting of the six games on the NFL’s wild-card slate. After falling into a 27-point hole on their home turf, the Jaguars stormed all the way back and posted the third-largest playoff comeback in league history. But the turning of the tides didn’t signal a tone shift for Michaels or broadcast partner Tony Dungy, who lacked excitement and energy throughout the thrilling second half.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO