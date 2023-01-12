UPDATE: Two men are under arrest charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) said one of the men is former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. His profile has since been removed from the university’s website. Miles, age 21, was a student, at the University of Alabama and was a member of the basketball team until this Sunday.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO