Investigators: Miles provided gun in fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder provided the gun used in the fatal shooting. Investigators wrote in a court document that Darius Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting. Another man is accused by police of firing the gun and killing a young woman near the university’s campus, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa teen dies in car crash, two others teens injured
An 18-year-old teenager died after his 1997 Ford Explorer overturned Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. The crash happened on Old Lock 15 Road near Howse Camp Road, approximately 10 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County. The Explorer was the only vehicle in the crash. Officers with the Alabama Law...
Arrest made in Saturday morning homicide
Less than 12 hours after law enforcement arrived on scene an arrest was made in the death of 37-year-old Terrance Knot Jr. Investigators with Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested 28-year-old Dondre Joseph Saturday night. Joseph is charged with one count of murder. Saturday afternoon, officers from the Tuscaloosa...
BREAKING: Shooting on The Strip near the University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa Police (TPD), the University of Alabama Police (UAPD), Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, and Northstar EMS all responded to the Walk of Champions shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday. WVUA 23 was told that it was a “crime scene” and that TPD was the lead investigating agency. Northstar EMS said they could...
Monitors show months-old Alabama landfill fire polluting air
MOODY, Ala. (AP) – Air quality monitors show an underground fire at an Alabama landfill is still polluting the air in eastern parts of the Birmingham region. A fire began underground at a landfill in Moody more than 50 days ago. Local news outlets report monitors are still detecting...
BREAKING: UA basketball player among two men charged with Murder in deadly shooting on The Strip
UPDATE: Two men are under arrest charged with Capital Murder in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old woman. Jack Kennedy, Commander of Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) said one of the men is former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. His profile has since been removed from the university’s website. Miles, age 21, was a student, at the University of Alabama and was a member of the basketball team until this Sunday.
Darius Miles’ maintains his innocence in murder charge
The attorney for former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles released a statement in regards to Miles’ arrest for Capital Murder. Miles is being represented by William White of Boles Holmes White LLC out of Birmingham. The statement reads… “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over...
Hale County students assist with storm cleanup
On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, the Greensboro community came together in support of those who recently lost everything. “I think it is good that we came on a national holiday,” said Southern Academy junior Halee Rowley. “It was his dream to help everyone.”
Tuscaloosans honor Martin Luther King Jr. Monday
Many events are taking place all across the nation and right here in West Alabama to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of residents including Tuscaloosa’s youth gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Monday afternoon for the annual Unity March. Participants marched...
Alabama’s Nate Oats shares how team is dealing following Darius Miles arrest
Head coach of the Alabama Men’s basketball team, Nate Oats, had his first opportunity to address the media after longtime member of the Alabama basketball team, Darius Miles was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred on the Tuscaloosa strip early Sunday morning. Oats noted that...
Tuscaloosa County residents voting on potential property tax increase next month
Tuscaloosa County residents are heading to the polls in February to decide whether or not to increase their property taxes. In November, the Tuscaloosa County Commission proposed the increase, which would increase the tax rate by 8 mills. As a refresher, the Alabama Department of Revenue defines a mill as...
Tider Insider: Jan. 17, 2023
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the aftermath of the tragic shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris and the impact on the men’s basketball program. We will also give you the latest on the investigation that is centered around former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. We’ll give you our takeaways...
Affected by last week’s storms? Here’s how you apply for help
If you live in Autauga or Dallas counties and were affected by the severe weather Thursday, Jan. 12, you’re eligible to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. You have several ways you can apply for disaster assistance:. Online at disasterassistance.gov. On your smartphone via the FEMA...
Tide basketball’s latest dominant performance looks even better in hindsight
Alabama men’s basketball keeps its hot-streak going with an impressive 106-66 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide improves to a league-best 5-0 in SEC play. They’re one of two Southeastern Conference teams that have not lost to a league opponent – Texas A&M is 4-0 in SEC play.
