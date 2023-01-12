Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
Fans should have hope that quality NFL football will be back in 2023
With Joe Lombardi’s firing, the Los Angeles Chargers are one of a few teams that can look forward to quality football again in 2023. The later we get into the NFL season and into the playoffs, the uglier it can be for some franchises. After Black Monday, when it’s...
‘Thank you, Joe, go win the Super Bowl;’ Burrow signs jerseys for Andrew Whitworth’s kids
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengal offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said he is retired even though the team may be looking for a healthy offensive lineman, according to our news partner WCPO. “My heart and mind says yes,” Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. “But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!”...
New Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 to Bet TODAY
If you’re looking for a BIG payday in the NFL Divisional Round, you’ve come to the perfect place. Caesars Sportsbook is giving you a bet credit of up to $1,250! If your wager loses, it’ll be refunded in bonus bets!. Find out below how the promo works...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0