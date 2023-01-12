ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23

–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Woman identified in Huntington fire death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday morning has been identified. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found dead inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. Cabell County dispatchers said the fire happened around 5:30 a.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha woman dead in Fayette County wreck

BOOMER, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 60 in Fayette County early Sunday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the woman lost control of her vehicle in Boomer—striking an occupied vehicle and two parked vehicles. The woman...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

McDonald’s employee arrested for armed robbery

Elkview, W.Va. — A McDonald’s employee in Elkview was arrested for stabbing and robbing a man Tuesday. Richard Thornton, 31, followed a man into the bathroom of the restaurant, injured him with a knife, stole his wallet, then left the business on foot. Kanawha County deputies arrived to...
ELKVIEW, WV
Metro News

Events in WV to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A number of events are planned for Monday across West Virginia to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. The state’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host an Ecumenical Service at 9:30 a.m. at the state Culture Center to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man suffers multiple gun shot wounds in early morning shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Huntington. Detectives of the Huntington Police Department say a 34-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times just past midnight in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. Huntington...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Keynote speaker says MLK’s vision is what inspired her to write

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani says Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s vision was part of the reason why she wanted to become a writer. Nomani, who grew up in India, moved to Piscataway, Nj. with her family as a young girl before moving to Morgantown.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Cabell County man killed in head-on crash

SALT ROCK, W.Va. — A Cabell County man was killed in a head-on crash Monday morning on state Route 10 at Salt Rock. Authorities said Nathan Shepard, of Salt Rock, crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle at about 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods. Shepard was pronounced dead at...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

One person killed in early morning fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington Police are investigating an early morning fire that left one person dead in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Harvey Road. The scene is secure and an investigation into what caused the fire...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Marshall moves past Old Dominion, 73-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Taevion Kinsey got the points needed to become the No. 3 scorer in Marshall basketball history. Kamdyn Curfman did what was expected of him when he transferred from VMI join the Herd: Make 3-pointers. And the defense clamped down better on Old Dominion in the second...
HUNTINGTON, WV

