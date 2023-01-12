PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason why he chose not to participate in the Flyers' pre-game warmups Tuesday on Pride Night.Provorov was absent from warmups when the Flyers wore Pride-theme jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The Flyers were holding their annual Pride Night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. The 26-year-old Provorov played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks."I respect everybody and I respect everybody's choices," Provorov told reporters. "My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That's all I'm...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO