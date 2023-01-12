ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge

Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

PEIA reimbursement rates get early focus, but more is ahead on ‘structurally unsound’ plan

West Virginia lawmakers have started addressing the rate for medical providers being reimbursed under the Public Employees Insurance Agency, an urgent issue. But it’s also clear that legislators will be asking more questions about the overall health of the agency, which is projected to have a $376 million financial hole in just a few years.
Metro News

Gov. Justice has covid, isolating at home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has covid. The governor’s office announced Tuesday evening that Justice began feeling poorly Tuesday afternoon. “Late this afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive,” the statement said. “The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.”
Metro News

Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates

West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Legislature may take up proposed changes for how state vehicles are tracked

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines coming out of this legislative session. A bill is being drafted to match recommendations that came from the legislative auditor’s office. The main recommendation said managing the vehicles should be done at the state level with the addition of monitoring systems in all vehicles operated by state agencies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

CAMC, Vandalia Health adding hospitals to health system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC and Vandalia Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey said Monday there will likely be more small community hospitals in West Virginia join with larger health systems like Vandalia. Ramsey said it’s just cheaper to do so. “The cost of doing business, the cost...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Events in WV to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A number of events are planned for Monday across West Virginia to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. The state’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host an Ecumenical Service at 9:30 a.m. at the state Culture Center to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy