Metro News
House gets to work on bill to divide state’s biggest agency into three
The House Health Committee swiftly advanced a bill that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate agencies. The three would be the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities. “This bill was about three years in the making,”...
Metro News
Justice’s Tax Plan Faces Senate Challenge
Governor Justice likes to make a big splash. That is evident yet again with his proposal to cut the state income tax in half. Specifically, Justice wants to reduce each of the rates by 30 percent the first year and then ten percent each of the next two years to reach a 50 percent reduction by 2025.
Metro News
PEIA reimbursement rates get early focus, but more is ahead on ‘structurally unsound’ plan
West Virginia lawmakers have started addressing the rate for medical providers being reimbursed under the Public Employees Insurance Agency, an urgent issue. But it’s also clear that legislators will be asking more questions about the overall health of the agency, which is projected to have a $376 million financial hole in just a few years.
Metro News
Gov. Justice has covid, isolating at home
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has covid. The governor’s office announced Tuesday evening that Justice began feeling poorly Tuesday afternoon. “Late this afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive,” the statement said. “The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.”
Metro News
Leonhardt has reservations about governor’s lab consolidation plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A proposal to consolidate the state’s laboratories as a cost saving move isn’t drawing rave reviews from West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I don’t think we should be consolidated, or combined or co-located,” Leonhardt told MetroNews. The idea of pulling...
Metro News
Now is the time to improve literacy in West Virginia schools, superintendent emphasizes to delegates
West Virginia’s superintendent of schools told lawmakers that literacy has been lagging for three decades and he wants to do something about it. David Roach, who was named superintendent last August, laid out his vision for improving West Virginia’s education system to the House Education Committee over about an hour. Roach said falling behind on literacy isn’t just a West Virginia problem, but a national one.
Metro News
Legislature may take up proposed changes for how state vehicles are tracked
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 7,500-vehicle state vehicle fleet could have some new guidelines coming out of this legislative session. A bill is being drafted to match recommendations that came from the legislative auditor’s office. The main recommendation said managing the vehicles should be done at the state level with the addition of monitoring systems in all vehicles operated by state agencies.
Metro News
CAMC, Vandalia Health adding hospitals to health system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CAMC and Vandalia Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey said Monday there will likely be more small community hospitals in West Virginia join with larger health systems like Vandalia. Ramsey said it’s just cheaper to do so. “The cost of doing business, the cost...
Metro News
Events in WV to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A number of events are planned for Monday across West Virginia to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. The state’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will host an Ecumenical Service at 9:30 a.m. at the state Culture Center to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
