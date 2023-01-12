Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Marshall County earmark $3.4 million for infrastructure upgrades
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A public service project will be fully funded through American Rescue Plan Act money in Marshall County and is set to begin soon. The county commission has earmarked about $3.4 million in infrastructure projects, county administrator Besty Frohnapfel said. And Marshall County Public Service District...
WTOV 9
Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau purchases former Wheeling Inn property
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau has acquired the former Wheeling Inn for $1.7 million. A formal announcement will be made Wednesday morning. Officials say they plan to use the property to create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the Eastbound and Westbound...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County nursing director lauded for life-saving efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County General Health District recognized Nursing Director Hannah Piko for saving a man's life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest at the Steubenville Planet Fitness earlier this month. Members of the health board applauded Pike for her heroic act and presented her...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Council hears more about Crown Act
WHEELING, W.Va. — Leaders from the Wheeling Human Rights Commission came before city council Tuesday to give more background on the Crown Act. It's another way to eliminate forms of discrimination in ‘The Friendly City.’. The first reading of the Crown Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful...
WTOV 9
Coleman's Fish Market closure will be short-lived
WHEELING, W.Va. — If you’ve come to Centre Market to enjoy a Coleman’s fish sandwich, you’ve been shut down. But it’s only temporary and for a good reason. Colemans Fish Market is off the market until Friday as some renovations are in the works. This comes after a water leak covered the floor last October.
WTOV 9
Wellsburg fire chief under investigation
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The chief of a local fire department is under investigation by state police. Chief Scott Kins of the Wellsburg Fire Department has been accused of falsifying bank accounts tied into the department. According to a criminal complaint filed in Brooke County, a West Virginia state trooper...
WTOV 9
Youth honored for works representing King
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee kicked off its final day of events Monday at Wheeling’s McLaughlin chapel. It honored local winners of MLK Jr. essay, short film and song competition. Entries came from students in K-12 and students had to create the piece based of a quote from Dr. King.
WTOV 9
Wheeling woman, Cleveland man plead guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges
WHEELING, W.Va. — A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug. Chelsea Marion Banks, 26, Wheeling, and Solomon Eli Watters, 27, Cleveland admitted to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine...
WTOV 9
Weirton event focuses on MLK's humanity
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Members of the community were able to gather Monday at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Weirton to commemorate and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The day started with a march in remembrance of King, one that Earlean Jones said they've done for...
WTOV 9
Sycamore Youth Center honors King's legacy
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations continued Monday with a performance at the Sycamore Youth Center. "We just all coming together to recognize all the things that Martin Luther King did for his community and black people in general,” emcee JR Lewis said. Rappers, dancers,...
WTOV 9
MLK Memorial Service in Steubenville honors McLoyd
Steubenville, OH — The Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Steubenville hosted the 45th annual MLK Memorial Service at Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church. The theme of this year's service was “Bridging the Divide: Daring to Dream Again.” The event featured a number of guest speakers including political and faith leaders from across the community and honored Reverend Dr. Calvin McLoyd Jr.
WTOV 9
Local NAACP President reflects on importance of MLK Day
Michael Jett President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP says that it's important to remember today and everyday the values and principles that Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. stood for and fought so hard for. "The message of Dr. King should be an everyday message, it should be an all...
WTOV 9
M.L.K. Committee Awards Two Community Leaders
Ohio Valley — Two awards were granted in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.--one specifically at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple and the other at Shiloh Apostolic Church. Bishop Cummings presented the awards to Rabbi Lief and the Dunbar Recreational Center. The Dunbar Center serves as a place of...
WTOV 9
Group Hosts event in honor of M.L.K. Day
Wheeling, W.Va. — This is what brought people out from Wheeling University and people from the community for a debate early Saturday afternoon, on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. With the numerous events planned this weekend, their main goal was to engage the whole community, specifically the...
WTOV 9
42nd annual Budweiser Toughman Contest returns to WesBanco Arena Feb. 17-18
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 42nd Annual Budweiser Toughman Contest will return to Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena Feb. 17-18. Fighter and Ring Girl registrations are being accepted for the single elimination amateur boxing tournament, which is open to area men and women, age 18 to 39, with no pro fights and limited amateur experience.
