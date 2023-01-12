VA Proposes Rule To Wave Copay Fees For Native American, Alaska Native Veterans
The Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed a new rule to waive medical copay fees for Native Americans and Alaska Native veterans for any visits to a VA-authorized primary care provider.
The department said the intent of the policy is to encourage veterans to seek primary care treatment and give them better access to healthcare.
The proposed rule is going through a 30-day public comment period before it can be finalized.
Comments / 0