ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

VA Proposes Rule To Wave Copay Fees For Native American, Alaska Native Veterans

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT7Mt_0kCatzQl00

The Department of Veterans Affairs has proposed a new rule to waive medical copay fees for Native Americans and Alaska Native veterans for any visits to a VA-authorized primary care provider.

The department said the intent of the policy is to encourage veterans to seek primary care treatment and give them better access to healthcare.

The proposed rule is going through a 30-day public comment period before it can be finalized.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Native American group urge Apache to change its name

Natives in Tech, a charitable organization founded to empower Native American peoples by offering networking events among other initiatives, has urged The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) to change its name out of respect for the Indigenous culture that it is said to appropriate. In a blog post (opens in new...
ARIZONA STATE
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Blogging Big Blue

What is SNAP Restaurant Meals Program? Who’s eligible for it?

The great majority of low-income Americans eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments can only spend them on food that must be prepared at home. This means that they make the vast majority of their purchases at grocery stores and other retailers. However, in a few areas, SNAP recipients can also use the program to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants under the Restaurant Meals Program (RMP).
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy