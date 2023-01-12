ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why there is an increase in renters and rental properties

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about the increase in renters and rental properties. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
What to do if you are a first-time home buyer

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to help a first-time home buyer who just graduated college. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
Helping save tiny lives with nature’s perfect food

Some Chicagoans may deem pizza or the Italian Beef as the best nature has to offer, but the correct answer is mother's milk. The Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes is looking for donors to help keep up with soaring demand. After an emergency C-section, Wisconsin dairy farmer...
WISCONSIN STATE
Gary Sinise honoring veterans with show at Steppenwolf Theatre

Actor Gary Sinise joins Dean Richards to talk about growing up in Illinois and about am upcoming show the Gary Sinise Foundation is putting on at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre called Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret running from January 20th-21st. For tickets and more click here.
CHICAGO, IL
No. 8 Xavier takes 11-game win streak into faceoff with DePaul

No. 8 Xavier, the only unbeaten team in Big East Conference play this season, will put an 11-game winning streak on the line during a Wednesday game against DePaul in Chicago. Should the Musketeers’ best surge in seven seasons rest on the shoulders of Souley Boum down the stretch, Xavier won’t mind.
CHICAGO, IL

