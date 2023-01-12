ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

By Paul Grein
 5 days ago

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the 2023 Brit Awards , with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.

FLO Wins Brit Awards' Rising Star Award

01/12/2023

Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.  The duo will perform at the Feb. 11 Brit Awards ceremony, as will Sam Smith & Kim Petras , whose “Unholy” is up for song of the year.

In a statement, Wet Leg said, “Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”

Cat Burns, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred again… are next in line with three nods each.

Styles will face off against Central Cee, Fred again…, George Ezra and Stormzy for artist of the year, which Adele won last year in its inaugural year.

The nominees for Mastercard album of the year are The 1975’ s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg, Styles’ Harry’s House , Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean and Fred again…’s Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022). The 1975 won in that category four years ago for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships . Stormzy won five years ago for Gang Signs & Prayer .

Styles’ “As It Was” and Lewis Capald i’s “Forget Me” are among the 10 nominees for song of the year. Styles won in that category two years ago for “Watermelon Sugar” (and, with One Direction, 11 years ago for “What Makes You Beautiful”). Capaldi won three years ago for “Someone You Loved.” In a funny (and probably prophetic) statement, Capaldi said, “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song of the Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for ‘As It Was’.”

Several of the Brit nominees are nominated for Grammys in equivalent categories. Styles, nominated here for Mastercard album of the year and song of the year, is up for album, record and song of the year at the Grammys. Wet Leg, nominated here for best new artist, is up in that same category at the Grammys. Beyoncé ’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time,” nominated here for international song of the year, are nominated for record and song of the year at the Grammys. Gayle’s “abcdefu,” also nominated here for international song of the year, is up for song of the year at the Grammys.

2023 will see the return of the four public-voted genre awards which were introduced last year — alternative/rock act, dance act, hip hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act. Three of last year’s winners in these categories are back to defend their titles – Dua Lipa in pop/R&B, Becky Hill in dance and Dave in hip-hop, grime, rap. This year’s winners will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open at midday on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In a statement, Hill said, “I am astounded that I am nominated for best dance act for a second year in a row. I am so honored to be recognized again for my contribution in dance music which is held so closely to my heart…”

In December, The Brits announced FLO as the winner of this year’s Rising Star award. FLO is the first group to win this award.

The nominations for British producer of the year (won last year by Inflo) and songwriter of the year (won last year by Ed Sheeran ) will be announced later.

Sheeran is nominated for two different collaborations this year. “Merry Christmas,” his teaming with Elton John, is up for song of the year. “Peru,” his pairing with Fireboy DML, is up for international song of the year.

Winners will be revealed at The Brit Awards on Saturday Feb. 11 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Here’s the complete list of 2023 Brit Awards nominations.

Mastercard album of the year

  • The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language , Dirty Hit
  • Wet Leg, Wet Leg , Domino Recordings
  • Harry Styles, Harry’s House , Columbia, Sony Music
  • Stormzy, This Is What I Mean , 0207/Merky, Universal Music
  • Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) , Atlantic Warner Music

Song of the year

  • Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music
  • Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music
  • Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
  • Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music
  • Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music
  • George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music
  • Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music
  • Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music
  • LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music

Artist of the year

  • Central Cee, Central Cee
  • Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
  • George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the year

  • The 1975, Dirty Hit
  • Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music
  • Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Best new artist

  • Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music
  • Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit
  • Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Rising star

  • Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music
  • Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music
  • Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/rock act

  • The 1975, Dirty Hit
  • Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
  • Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
  • Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
  • Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip Hop, grime, rap act

  • Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music
  • Central Cee, Central Cee
  • Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
  • Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music
  • Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance act

  • Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music
  • Bonobo, Ninja Tune
  • Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
  • Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music
  • Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B act

  • Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music
  • Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music
  • Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music
  • Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International artist of the year

  • Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
  • Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
  • Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International group of the year

  • BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
  • Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music
  • First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music
  • Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records
  • Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International song of the year

  • Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music
  • Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto , “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music
  • Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music
  • Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
  • OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
  • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music

Billboard

Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles has been added to the performer lineup for next month’s 2023 BRIT Awards. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) the singer was added to the roster for the broadcast where he is up for four awards; album of the year (Harry’s House), artist of the year, pop/R&B act and song of the year for his smash single “As It Was.” Related Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List) 01/17/2023 Styles joins previously announced performers Wet Leg and Sam Smith & Kim Petras at the show slated to take place on Feb. 11 at the O2 Arena in London. It will...
Billboard

Harry Styles Announces Final Dates for Love on Tour

Fans who missed international superstar Harry Styles‘ epic Love on Tour North America run have two more chances to catch the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer perform live. After completing three rescheduled shows at the Forum in Los Angeles Jan. 26, 27 and 29, Styles announced on Friday (Jan. 13) that he will play two final nights at Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Madi Diaz will serve as a special guest for the two dates. Since launching Sept. 4, 2021, Styles has netted $338.9 million and sold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

SZA, Rema & Selena Gomez Rule Billboard Global Charts, NewJeans, Bizarrap & Shakira Go Top 10

SZA‘s “Kill Bill” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” likewise leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for a second frame. Plus, NewJeans‘ “OMG” bounds 30-10 on the Global 200 and 19-7 on Global Excl. U.S. and Bizarrap and Shakira‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” roars onto the latter list at No. 8. Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Fifth Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 01/17/2023 The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Billboard

SZA, Taylor Swift Rule Australia’s Charts

SZA cleans-up on the Australian singles chart with “Kill Bill” (via RCA/Sony), while Taylor Swift enters a 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the national albums survey with Midnights (Universal). Swift’s 10th and latest album becomes her longest-reigning No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, eclipsing the nine-week run for 1989’s 2014. On the latest chart, published Friday, Jan. 13, 1989 dips 19-20. “Congratulations Taylor! Ten weeks at No. 1 is a great achievement and 10 chart-topping albums in just 12 years is incredible,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “Australia’s love affair with Taylor and her music is not slowing down.” Midnights...
Billboard

SZA Spends First Week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart Thanks to ‘SOS’ Tracks

SZA soars from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 14), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to 15 charting songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all of which appear on her latest album, SOS. Leading the way is the album’s standout track “Kill Bill,” which jumps 11-3 on the Hot 100, returning to its peak, with 28 million official streams (up 5%), 1.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up a whopping 703%, as it’s now being promoted to pop radio, alongside the set’s “Nobody Gets Me”) and...
Billboard

ATEEZ Scores Third Top 10 on Album Sales Chart With ‘Spin Off: From the Witness’

ATEEZ captures its third top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 14) as Spin Off: From the Witness debuts at No. 2. The set sold 40,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5, according to Luminate. The eight-member South Korean group previously visited the top 10 with The World EP.1: Movement (No. 2 in 2022) and Zero: Fever Part.3 (No. 6 in 2021). CDs comprise a little over 39,000 of Spin Off’s sales for the week, while digital album purchases comprise 1,000. Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Spin Off was issued in...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Continues U.K. Chart Reign With ‘Midnights’

It’s still Taylor Swift time in the U.K., where Midnights (via EMI) enters a fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1. Swift’s 10th and latest studio album extends its lead as her longest-reigning champion on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, and it’s the longest-running No. 1 in the U.K. since Harry Styles’ Harry’s House logged six weeks atop the survey. The best-seller at the midweek point, Midnights leads an unchanged top five ahead of SZA’s SOS (via RCA/Top Dawg) and The Weeknd’s greatest hits collection The Highlights (Republic Records/XO), respectively, while Lewis Capaldi reenters the top 10 with former No. 1 Divinely Uninspired...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Billboard

Fans Choose Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ new single “Flowers” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 13) on Billboard, choosing Cyrus’ uplifting track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Flowers” brought in more than 59% of the vote, beating out new music from Bizarrap and Shakira, Sam Smith and more. The dance-ready, midtempo pop track is the first taste of Cyrus’ upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s all about being more than comfortable on her own — and in her own skin — after a breakup. “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in...
Billboard

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company to Headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival unfurled its 2023 lineup on Friday (Jan. 13) with Lizzo, Ed Sheeran and Dead & Company among the headliners. Related Post Malone, Lizzo & Lil Nas X to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Festival: See the… 01/13/2023 Other big names at the top of the event’s roster include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band and more. The Louisiana-based fest will take place across two weekends from April 28 to May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Tickets packages come in either a three-day...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Billboard

Courteeners Driving to First U.K. Chart Title With ‘St Jude’ Reissue

Fifteen years after its release, Courteeners’ St Jude (via Polydor/UMR) is on track for its first U.K. chart crown.   Originally released in 2008, St Jude peaked at No. 4 on the Official Albums Chart, with three of its tracks going on to impact the U.K. top 40. The British indie rock band has made seven top 10 appearances, including all six of their studio LPs. Until now, Courteeners’ career U.K. chart peak is No. 2 for 2020’s More. Again. Forever. Thanks to a reissue of St Jude, Courteeners could go one better. It’s the top title on the Official Chart...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Fifth Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

SZA’s SOS spends a fifth consecutive, and total, week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Jan. 21). It earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 12 (down less than 1%), according to Luminate. Only four albums have spent at least five weeks at No. 1 since the start of 2022: in order from most recent, SOS, Taylor Swift’s Midnights (five), Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (13) and the Encanto soundtrack (nine). SOS is the first album to spend its first five weeks at No. 1 since Adele’s 30 ruled the list...
Billboard

Did Frank Ocean Hint at a New Album on His Merch Posters?

Frank Ocean fans have been waiting for a new album since 2016’s Blonde, and the star seems to be giving fans the smallest glimmer of hope that their longtime wishes may be coming true. On the back of posters mailed out in a new Blonded merch sale, as shared by fans on Twitter, there’s a cryptic message written on them explaining what happened in 2019, when Ocean released a series of singles without an album at the end of the road. “The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again more interested in durational bodies of...
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Reveals ‘Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Track List Featuring Bleachers, Father John Misty & More

We’re officially two months away from the arrival of Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and on Friday (Jan. 13), the singer unveiled the official track listing for the much-anticipated release in a post on her private Instagram page. The 16-track set out on March 10 includes the previously released title track, as well as a number of collaborations. Del Rey is teaming up with Father John Misty on “Let the Light In,” Tommy Genesis on “Peppers” and Bleachers on “Margaret,” seemingly a sweet reference to frontman Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée Margaret Qualley. Both Jon Batiste...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Celebrates ‘Anti-Hero’s Hot 100 Success & Praises SZA

Taylor Swift is no anti-hero when it comes to lifting up other female artists during her own career wins. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the 33-year-old pop star celebrated her newest accolade — “Anti-Hero” becoming her longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 — and took a moment to gush over SZA, whose album SOS has been a fierce competitor with Swift’s Midnights on the charts. Related Taylor Swift’s 'Anti-Hero' Becomes Her Sole Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1 With Eighth Week… 01/17/2023 “What on Earth,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a post from Billboard‘s official account about “Anti-Hero”‘s eight weeks at No. 1. “I love...
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (January 14)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Myke Towers Takes Over New York Myke Towers’ 2023 is off to a great start, with the star making big moves in New York City. This week, the Puerto Rican rapper stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform his Daddy Yankee-assisted track “Ulala,” which entered the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart last week. “Jimmy Fallon, thanks for having me see yall soon,” he wrote on Instagram. The following day,...
Billboard

Here’s Why Madonna’s All-Hits Celebration Tour Stands Out From Her Past Outings

Over her 40-plus-year career, Madonna has gone on a steady 11 tours, so what is it about her just-announced 12th trek — The Celebration Tour — that is creating so much buzz? Well, for one, she’s promising an all-hits setlist – which for Madonna takes some narrowing down, given her 38 Billboard Hot 100 top 10s and 50 Dance Club Songs No. 1s. And while she’s played a lot of her hits in concert before, as far as we know, this is the first time she’s not touring around a new album — so she truly only has her back catalog...
Billboard

Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Sam Smith, Vagabon, May-A & More

As you continue to work on those New Year’s resolutions, why not soundtrack them with some fabulous new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sam Smith’s sexed-up new single to Vagabon’s infectious new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sam Smith feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez, “Gimme” Innuendo is cool and all, but Sam Smith is ready to be a bit more overt with their latest track. “Gimme,” the latest offering...
Billboard

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza to Headline 2023 Governors Ball Festival

Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza will headline this summer’s Governors Ball Music Festival. The New York event announced the full lineup for this year’s fest on Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), including news that it is moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, a green space that has previously hosted two World’s Fairs and the annual U.S. Open Tennis Championship. Among the other 60+ acts slated to perform from June 9 to June 11 for the 12th edition of the festival are: Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, 070 Shake, Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Drake & Friends Hit the Rolex Store in Flossy ‘Jumbotron S–t Poppin’ Music Video: Watch

Drake lives a life that only few can imagine, but in the video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” — released on Tuesday (Jan. 17) — the rapper gives his fans and admirers a look into what three days of his life is really like, proclaiming at the beginning of the video, “This is 72 hours for us.” The rapper fluctuates between a few locations, much like any megastar would: He spends time at a mansion in California complete with an exotic red car parked in its driveway; hits up the Rolex store with friends to shop for expensive, jewel encrusted watches; dines...
CALIFORNIA STATE
