Legal Services of Alabama attorneys and volunteers are coming to the Selma office to help tornado victims deal with legal issues left by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Felecia Pettway, Legal Services of Alabama director of development, said they will have a disaster response unit set up by Wednesday. Legal Services of Alabama will partner with the state bar association and volunteer attorneys in the community to advise citizens on filling out contracts, FEMA forms and dealing with landlord issues. In-office hours will be announced soon, Pettway said. The help number is 866-456-4995.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO