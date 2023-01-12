Read full article on original website
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Selma Tornado 2023 as seen through photos
Selma Sun reporters and freelancers have been capturing photos of tornado damage around Selma to give a picture of what's left after the EF2 tornado tore through town on Jan. 12. Here is a photo gallery of many photos that include some sent by readers. Send your photos and tornado...
Tuscaloosa developer delivers $100,000 check for tornado relief
Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday. Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be of missing Alabama man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith said a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Jan. 5 is most likely that of Richard Stephen Gilpin, a missing Grove Hill man who was reported missing […]
Cemeteries closed until Preservation Group, Selma Funeral Home repair tornado damage
Selma’s Cemetery Preservation Group has their work cut out for them cleaning up the damage to Old Live Oak Cemetery and New Live Oak Cemetery, but they want to serve their neighbors with tornado damage first. The Cemetery Preservation group has set up a website listing all the contact...
80 FEMA staff in Selma, more on the way, deputy director says
Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse. FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
Burned body found inside burned truck on remote Alabama dirt road, deputies say
Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. WKRG-TV reports the body was found Jan. 5 on a dirt road near Lower Peach Tree, in Wilcox County. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the...
FEMA reps set up at Selma High this week to help residents apply for assistance
FEMA representatives are set up at Selma High this week to help those impacted by the tornado file federal paperwork for assistance. The reps are at the school until 4 p.m. each day. Selma High is also serving as a Red Cross shelter. FEMA also is meeting with people at...
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath
Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South
Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
Dallas County Schools to resume classes on Wednesday
Dallas County Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In an announcement made on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Sampson said staff and students will return on Wednesday, six days after a tornado tore through Selma on Thursday. Dallas County schools were not damaged and have power. Selma schools, that incurred...
Legal Services of Alabama attorneys coming to help tornado deal with legal issues
Legal Services of Alabama attorneys and volunteers are coming to the Selma office to help tornado victims deal with legal issues left by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Felecia Pettway, Legal Services of Alabama director of development, said they will have a disaster response unit set up by Wednesday. Legal Services of Alabama will partner with the state bar association and volunteer attorneys in the community to advise citizens on filling out contracts, FEMA forms and dealing with landlord issues. In-office hours will be announced soon, Pettway said. The help number is 866-456-4995.
Deatsville Teenager Dies Ten Days after Wreck in Autauga County
A 17-year-old from Deatsville has died of injuries from a wreck. Alabama State Troopers say the teenager died in a hospital Friday after a wreck on Tuesday, January 3. The teen’s name has not been released. Investigators say the teen was driving a pickup truck that hit a street...
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
Dallas County Volunteer Reception Center established to assist with cleanup efforts
The Dallas County Volunteer Reception Center at Church Street United Methodist Church has been established for those interested in assisting with the current cleanup efforts in Selma. Volunteers are need to help clear debris and are asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes and shovels. They will also need to...
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video from Selma, Alabama, after being hit by tornado
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama, on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
The Gathering Place providing shelter for people displaced by storms
The Gathering Place is providing shelter for those who have been displaced by the storms that destroyed many homes on Jan. 12. The shelter is located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma.
Tornado destroys one of Selma's oldest churches
One of Selma’s oldest churches was destroyed in the tornado on Thursday. Selma Reformed Presbyterian Church on J.L. Chestnut that was built in 1878 took a direct hit and lost the entire sanctuary and the parsonage next door was badly damaged. According to an update from the Reformed Presbyterian...
