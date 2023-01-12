ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Selma Tornado 2023 as seen through photos

Selma Sun reporters and freelancers have been capturing photos of tornado damage around Selma to give a picture of what's left after the EF2 tornado tore through town on Jan. 12. Here is a photo gallery of many photos that include some sent by readers. Send your photos and tornado...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Tuscaloosa developer delivers $100,000 check for tornado relief

Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday. Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

80 FEMA staff in Selma, more on the way, deputy director says

Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse. FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported

Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath

Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
SELMA, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tornado causes ‘significant’ damage in Selma, Alabama; 9 deaths reported across South

Severe weather on Thursday spawned apparent tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia and claimed at least nine lives, according to officials. The National Weather Service confirmed that Selma, Alabama — a city with historic ties to the civil rights movement — sustained major damage after an apparent tornado. Walls were knocked down, roofs were ripped off and trees were uprooted in the city, according to The Associated Press.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Dallas County Schools to resume classes on Wednesday

Dallas County Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In an announcement made on Monday, Superintendent Anthony Sampson said staff and students will return on Wednesday, six days after a tornado tore through Selma on Thursday. Dallas County schools were not damaged and have power. Selma schools, that incurred...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Services of Alabama attorneys coming to help tornado deal with legal issues

Legal Services of Alabama attorneys and volunteers are coming to the Selma office to help tornado victims deal with legal issues left by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Felecia Pettway, Legal Services of Alabama director of development, said they will have a disaster response unit set up by Wednesday. Legal Services of Alabama will partner with the state bar association and volunteer attorneys in the community to advise citizens on filling out contracts, FEMA forms and dealing with landlord issues. In-office hours will be announced soon, Pettway said. The help number is 866-456-4995.
SELMA, AL
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Tornado destroys one of Selma's oldest churches

One of Selma’s oldest churches was destroyed in the tornado on Thursday. Selma Reformed Presbyterian Church on J.L. Chestnut that was built in 1878 took a direct hit and lost the entire sanctuary and the parsonage next door was badly damaged. According to an update from the Reformed Presbyterian...
Selma, AL

Community Policy