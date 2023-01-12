Read full article on original website
New public defenders don’t alleviate court’s troubles finding enough attorneys
State officials say they’re barely keeping up with the demand for lawyers to represent the poor in criminal and family cases, even as Maine takes gradual steps to shed its status as the only state without a public defender system. Maine’s first five public defenders began working on criminal...
A night of Llanera and Joropo with Larry & Joe
Larry & Joe are bringing their fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Jan. 21. The Llanera and joropo music on their debut album, “Nuevo South Train,” will strike a chord with all of your senses. There are traditional songs that have been given new arrangements and original compositions on the CD and on their playlist for their appearance.
