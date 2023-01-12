Larry & Joe are bringing their fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor Jan. 21. The Llanera and joropo music on their debut album, “Nuevo South Train,” will strike a chord with all of your senses. There are traditional songs that have been given new arrangements and original compositions on the CD and on their playlist for their appearance.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO