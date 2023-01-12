Read full article on original website
Wellston man charged after women held hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wellston man who allegedly held two women that he accused of stealing his meth hostage at gunpoint has been charged, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Miskell, 50, has been arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on the following charges:. One...
New citizen reporting system launched in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has announced the implementation of the Citizen On-Line Reporting System. This system is intended to help citizens report crimes and improve law enforcement's response to incidents. "By implementing this citizen reporting system, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand...
Wellston man arrested after holding two women hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 50-year-old Wellston man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said. Troopers were called to the man’s home, a shed on Lily Rd. in Norman Township, shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. One of the women told police she and a friend...
Sheriff's office hopes new reporting system will help amid staffing concerns
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Monday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office launched a new Citizen On-Line Reporting portal. The portal allows county residents to submit a report for minor incidents that need documentation. Prior story: New citizen reporting system launched in Grand Traverse County. The sheriff's office...
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
One person dies and another is injured in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One person died and another was injured in a crash in Chase Township on Saturday. Deputies responded to a crash at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Two patients were airlifted to...
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Frostbite Food Drive to begin this weekend
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation's annual Frostbite Food Drive is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan 28. Volunteers will be welcoming donations onside at multiple locations this year, the foundation said in a statement. Father Fred serves an average of 166 families with food every week...
Anglers of the Au Sable oppose potential Air Force expansion
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A group of fishermen called the Anglers of the Au Sable is looking to raise awareness about a potential reconfiguration of charted airspace in northern Michigan. The group said the potential expansion of low-altitude Air National Guard training will make a significant difference in the quality...
Events in northern Michigan held in honor of MLK
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- People in northern Michigan are helping to spread MLK's dream and end racism. The nonprofit Northern Michigan E3 remembered the civil rights leader with a freedom walk and education fundraiser. The walk started at Thirlby Field and ended at the Right Brain Brewery. "That's what we want...
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
'Remembering MLK' concert held at the City Opera House
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan honored and celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday night, almost 60 years after he gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Around 400 people were at the City...
