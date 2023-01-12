ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kyle Larson to race in 2024 Indianapolis 500

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pa1dD_0kCaq4Su00

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson will race in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024.

Larson will attempt “The Double” by also racing in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later that evening.

“I’m super excited,” Larson said in a team release. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time, since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars.”

Check out the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

His entry will be a partnership between IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren Racing and his NASCAR owner, Rick Hendrick.

“A collaboration like this was what we needed to make it happen, and fortunately the stars aligned,” said Hendrick. “We’re 100% committed to doing it right.”

“He’s a complete driver, known for racing anything on wheels, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Kyle can do in an NTT IndyCar Series car,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

Larson is a versatile driver, racing in several different disciplines on both dirt and pavement. The California native has over 400 career wins, including 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports has won a record 291 NASCAR Cup races with 10 coming on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the Brickyard 400, the most by one team. Hendrick’s also won 14 series championships.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone included in Colts’ head coaching search

Larson is expected to join McLaren’s full-time driver lineup of Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi for the 500. Tony Kanaan will be the team’s fourth driver for the race this season.

The last driver to try the Memorial Day weekend doubleheader was Kurt Busch in 2014, finishing sixth at Indianapolis and 40th in Charlotte. John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart have also completed “The Double”.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away,” Larson added. “I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Dangerous winter weather coming, winter storm warning issued

Conditions are to deteriorate quickly Thursday evening as an arctic front roars into the state Winter has officially begun and what timing. A winter storm warning is out for nearly the entire state of Indiana. We’re not alone, nearly two dozen states are under some form of winter advisory. Including blizzard warnings in northwest Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
Racing News

Jack Hewitt knocks Kyle Larson for boycotting Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell elected to skip the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals. Last night, the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals came to a close. 370 drivers filled the entry list for the week-long indoor dirt midget show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hear from Jack Hewitt below. However, there’s some notable absences...
TULSA, OK
FOX59

What to know about Friday’s hearing in the Delphi murder case

You can find out what happened during Friday’s hearing here. CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A judge will tackle several issues during a pair of hearings Friday related to the Delphi murder case. Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Richard Allen on Oct. 31. He’s charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX Sports

Sato joins Ganassi as Japanese driver to race ovals only

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will wind down his career this season by scaling back to ovals only in IndyCar as the Japanese driver moves to Chip Ganassi Racing. Sato will share the No. 11 Honda with rookie Marcus Armstrong, who was hired to drive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana man found guilty in beating death of 3-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on all charges in the beating death of a 3-year-old boy in Lafayette. Jermaine Garnes was convicted of murder, neglect resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery on a person under 14 resulting in death. Garnes and his girlfriend, Crystal Lynn Cox, were both […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy