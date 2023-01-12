Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Washington Examiner
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma: 'We're trying to make it easier for people to get here'
BIDEN AND THE SANCTUARIES' DILEMMA: 'WE'RE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.' This newsletter has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll
A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
Washington Examiner
Embattled Rep. George Santos tapped to serve on two House committees
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was selected for a spot on the Small Business Committee and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on Wednesday despite colleagues' concerns over him serving on panels after it came to light that he fabricated large parts of his backstory. Santos has come under...
Washington Examiner
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
Washington Examiner
Cori Bush exposes the hollowness of the Left's DEI agenda
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) appeared to be genuinely dismayed by the nastiness of the comments of his colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after he was nominated to be House speaker this month. He needn’t have been. Bush did the country a favor by giving us a lesson on the hollowness of such terms as diversity, equity, and inclusion .
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says he was 'always' skeptical of George Santos resume
Christine Queally Attachments Fri, Jan 13, 3:21 PM (4 days ago) to Chris, Editors, reporters, webdesk, Web, Stacey, Christopher, Jennifer. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he was always skeptical of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) as he and other GOP leaders face questions over what and when they knew of the New York Republican's falsehoods.
Washington Examiner
DC Council bill would invite massive hike in violent crime
When even Washington, D.C.'s leftist mayor, Muriel Bowser, thinks the D.C. Council is getting dangerously lenient on crime, wokeness has clearly gone too far. The council is expected to vote on Tuesday to override Bowser’s veto of a bill to penalties for serious crimes such as home invasion thefts, carjacking, and homicide. It would mean a city that militantly restricts the gun rights of law-abiding citizens would lighten the punishment of convicted felons who carry guns illegally or commit crimes with them.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Westwood says FBI will use 'ongoing investigations' to skirt Biden documents questions
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood predicted on Tuesday that the FBI will use "the specter of an ongoing investigation" to avoid providing information about the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's home and office. "If the liberal-leaning leadership of the Justice Department does not want some of this information...
Comments / 0