Wrestling: Seeds released for 2023 Eastern States Classic tournament

The stage is set for SUNY Sullivan's Paul Gerry Fieldhouse to host the 2023 Eastern States Classic for the first time in three years.

Seeds were released to members of the media on Thursday. Of the nearly 150 wrestlers from the Hudson Valley wrestling in the two-day tournament, which begins Friday morning, eight wrestlers were seeded in the top-five of their respective weight class: Newburgh's Cooper Merli (102 pounds), Valley Central's Luke Satriano (110 pounds), Arlington's Dillon Arrick (118 pounds) Monroe-Woodbury's Jordan Brown (138 pounds) Fox Lane's Alex Berisha (189 pounds), Minisink Valley's Andrew Filip (172 pounds) and Ethan Gallo (215 pounds), as well as Middletown's Stephan Monchery (285 pounds).

The two-day tournament is expected to begin around 10:20 a.m. on Friday with the preliminary rounds and conclude at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Seeds are subject to change, if wrestlers withdraw from the event, but here are the top eight in each class, as well as any local wrestlers that were seeded.

2023 Eastern States Classic seeds

102: 1. Connor Sheridan, So., Hauppauge; 2. Cooper Merli, Fr., Newburgh; 3. Cullen Edwards, Fr., Frontier; 4. Vincent Graulau, Sr., Mohonasen; 5. Brayden Kellison-Neglia, 8th, Newfane; 6. Jaron Barrientos, So., Starpoint; 7. Nick Barber, Fr., Commack; 8. Jon Testa, Fr., Hilton ... 18. Ed Vass, 7th, Valley Central; 19. Marco Futia, Fr., Wallkill; 20. Nick Fortugno, Fr., Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake

110: 1. Chris Noto, Fr., Honeoye Falls-Lima; 2. Evin Gursoy, So., Midwood; 3. Luke Satriano, So., Valley Central; 4. Gavin Mangano, 8th, Shoreham-Wading River; 5. Finnegan O'Brien, 7th, Locust Valley; 6. Evan Sanati, Fr., Brentsville (Va.); 7. Ralph Keeney, Jr., Ballston Spa; 8. Deydon Soto, So., Danburry (Conn.) ... 17. Ciaran Egan, Fr., Pleasantville ... 19. Brady Judd, So., Warwick Valley; 20. Logan Alexander, Sr., Stepinac; 21. Ryan Ball, Fr., Somers/North Salem

118: 1. Matt Marlow, Jr., Northport; 2. Anthony Clem, Jr., Wantagh; 3. Gabe English, Fr., Cobleskill-Richmondville; 4. Sean Campbell, Sr., Copiague; 5. Dillon Arrick, Jr., Arlington; 6. Tomah Gummow, Jr., Indian RIver; 7. Shane Dobbins, Jr., Plainedge; 8. Caden Barrientos, Jr., Starpoint; 9. Joe Tornambe, Jr., Yorktown ... 17. Rocco Futia, Sr., Wallkill ... 22. Neil Paulercio, So., Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Valhalla/Westlake; 23. Joe Ramirez, Sr., Mahopac; 24. Marco Piazza, Sr., Monroe-Woodbury ... 26. Wyatt Boice, 8th, Minisink Valley

126: 1. Jacob Joyce, Sr., Ponaganset (Mass.); 2. Joe Manfredi, Jr., Herricks; 3. Jaden Crumpler, Sr., Niagara Falls; 4. Ray Adams, Sr., Calhoun; 5. Phoenix Gardella, Jr., Norwalk (Conn.); 6. Joe Clem, Jr., Wantagh; 7. Waylan Winseman, So., Honeoye Falls-Lima; 8. Andrew Spaulding, Fr., Honeoye Falls-Lima ... 25. Luke LaMagna, Sr., Pleasantville

132: 1. Tyler Knox, Sr., St. John's Prep (Mass.); 2. Brayden Fahrbach, Jr., Mount Sinai; 3. Joe Joyce, Fr., Ponaganset (R.I.); 4. Jason Kwaak, So., Brentwood; 5. Liam Carlin, So., Burnt Hills; 6. Jesse DeFonce, Jr., Danbury (Conn.); 7. Aidan Gillings, So., Newfane; 8. Will Leischner, So., Ponganset (R.I.) ... 13. Anthony Tresch, So., Minisink Valley

138: 1. Nick Noto, Sr., Honeoye Falls-Lima; 2. Jordan Brown, Sr., Monroe-Woodbury; 3. Nick LaMorte, Sr., Rocky Point; 4. Griffin LaPlante, Fr., Starpoint; 5. Renso Montalvo, Sr., Amsterdam; 6. Tom Bonasera, Sr., Wantagh; 7. Jackson Koppers, So., Rush-Henrietta; 8. Jackson Stroud, Sr., Brentsville (Va.) ... 11. Alex Greco, Sr., Warwick; ... 13. Zak McKernan, Sr., Minisink Valley; 14. Cole Joseph, Sr., Hackley; 15. Max Harkins, Sr., Iona Prep ... 19. Jayden Norris, Sr., Middletown

145: 1. Cameron Catrabone, Jr., Williamsville North-East; 2. Jason Hood, Sr., Ponaganset (R.I.); 3. Derek Cote, Sr., Noble (Maine); 4. Owen Hicks, Sr., Fonda-Johnstown; 5. Colton Havens, So., Canisteo-Greenwood; 6. Dan Parker, Jr., Ithaca; 7. Luke Greiner, Jr., Minisink Valley; 8. Colin Carlin, Sr., Burnt Hills; 9. Kosta Koufalis, Jr., Iona Prep ... 11. Matt Masch, Sr., Ketcham ... 16. Nick Greco, Jr., Mahopac ... 18. Aidan Veirun, Sr., Pearl River; 19. Justin Coiteux, Jr., New Paltz ... 22. Jackson Brady, Sr., Goshen

152: 1. Casper Stewart, Jr., Attica-Batavia; 2. Sixx Cook, Sr., Central Valley Academy; 3. Nolan Liess, Jr., Wyoming Seminary (Pa.); 4. Frankie Volpe, Sr., Hauppauge; 5. Vandavian Way, Jr., Gouverneur; 6. Sean Tansey, Sr., Collegiate; 7. Devone Bogie, Sr., Eagle Academy-Bronx; 8. Charles Foster, Jr., Vernon-Verona-Sherrill ... 10. Cole Cuppett, Sr., New Paltz ... 19. Cameron Wierl, Jr., John Jay-Cross River

160: 1. Jack Forte, Sr., Clarke; 2. Andrew Reall, Jr., Ponaganset (R.I.); 3. Nick Baccala, Sr., Ponaganset (R.I.); 4. Connor Gregory, Sr., Ballston Spa; 5. Gage LaPlante, Jr., Starpoint; 6. Joe Mattei, Sr., Herricks; 7. Sean Degl, Sr., Iona Prep; 8. Tyler Reed, Sr., Cornwall ... 12. Kevin O'Sullivan, Sr., Pearl River ... 16. Justin Daniyan, Jr., Somers/North Salem ... 18. Tristan Robinson-July, Sr., Ossining ... 22. Marco Martini, Sr., Wallkill

172: 1. Braidon Woodward, Jr., Canisteo-Greenwood; 2. Justin Soriano, Sr., Clarke; 3. Andrew Filip, Sr., Minisink Valley; 4. Rafael Knapp, Sr., Algonquin Regional; 5. Preston Marchesseault, So., Ponaganset (R.I.); 6. Rob Cunningham, Sr., Miller Place; 7. Sam Szerlip, Jr., Nyack; 8. Ryan Gilchrist, Sr., Norwalk (Conn.) ... 11. Leo Venables, Jr., Carmel ... 19. Nick Cavallo, Sr., Cornwall

189: 1. Brendan Gilchrist, Sr., Norwalk (Conn.); 2. Elijah Diakomihalis, So., Hilton; 3. Ethan Randall, Sr., Central Valley Academy; 4. Kwasi Bonsu, Sr., Baldwin; 5. Alex Berisha, So., Fox Lane; 6. Troy Austin, Sr., Whitehall; 7. Braydon Pennell, Sr., Pine Bush; 8. Jack MacDonald, Jr., Orchard Park; 9. Bryson Tibbs, Jr., Middletown ... 18. Liam Scott, Sr., Cornwall

215: 1. Sam Sorenson, Sr., Homer; 2. Ethan Gallo, Sr., Minisink Valley; 3. Trent Sibble, Sr., Bolivar-Richburg; 4. James Duhancik, Sr., Stratford; 5. Mike Diorio, So., Ponaganset (R.I.); 6. Evan Day, Sr., Salem-Cambridge; 7. Jhonnyel Ramirez, Sr., Danbury (Conn.); 8. Matt Oosterom, Jr., Port Jervis ... 16. Gavin Furst, Sr., Cornwall

285: 1. Sebastian Regis, Jr., East Islip; 2. Stephan Monchery, Jr., Middletown; 3. Doug Traynor, Sr., New Fairfield; 4. Christian Solano, Jr., Eagle Academy-Bronx; 5. Logan Ormond, Sr., New Paltz; 6. Nuh Adjindoski, Sr., Danbury (Conn.); 7. Gabriel Garibaldi, Jr., Iona Prep; 8. Rahmiere Bradley, Jr., Middletown ... 14. Aidan DeEntremont, Sr., Goshen; 15. Justin Smoot, Sr., Clarkstown North ... 22. Aiden Gove, Sr., Minisink Valley ... 24. George Gjerji, Jr., Yorktown

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Wrestling: Seeds released for 2023 Eastern States Classic tournament