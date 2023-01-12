ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBHKn_0kCapJel00

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A person was rescued from a grain bin out of Plymouth County Wednesday.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received a report at 4:44 p.m. of someone trapped in a grain bin in the 24600 block of K22 about six miles southwest of Le Mars.

Iowa DNR: Elk spotted in western, central Iowa becoming more common

Other agencies were also called to the scene and the person was freed from the grain bin without incident. The person was uninjured.

Agencies that responded to the call included Hinton Fire/Hinton Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Merrill Ambulance, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Hinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Mercy Air Care.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire

Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
HUDSON, SD
kscj.com

VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kevin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Kevin, a 6-to-9-month-old, male, Labrador retriever mix puppy. He was found abandoned at the shelter. The shelter says he’s a handsome guy that’s the perfect age for training. He’ll need an active family and plenty of room to run and play. As […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy