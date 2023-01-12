N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are leveling up in 2023 as the Drink Champs hosts enter into a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group (WMG). WMG’s in-house podcast network, Interval Presents, has secured the exclusive licensing rights to the audio version of the award-winning podcast on all major platforms. Drink Champs first launched in 2015, but rose to prominence within the culture quickly with the help of iconic guests like Patti LaBelle, B2K, Alicia Keys, and more. It is considered to be one of the “most impactful podcasts in music, sports, TV/film and fashion,” filled with “boozy conversation and unconventional, boisterous...

5 DAYS AGO