LVMH Tops $430B Market Cap
LVMH’s share price rose to over 800 euros on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The fashion and luxury goods group, which is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, briefly traded at over 800 euros (roughly $863) a share, boosting the company’s market capitalization to 400 billion euros ($431.5 billion) for the first time, Reuters reported.
Take-Private, Bolt-On Deals Provide Shelter From Underperforming European Markets
European private equity (PE) dealmaking defied economic headwinds in 2022. In general, dealmaking was characterized by smaller but more numerous deals, as checks and valuations got smaller and the cost of borrowing increased. As Pitchbook’s annual European PE Breakdown reveals, both deal count and total deal value increased in 2022...
Portugal’s Bison Bank, Sygnum Launch Fully-Regulated B2B Crypto Offering
Portuguese regulators have granted the country’s first central bank-issued crypto license to Bison Bank. That’s according to a company press release published Tuesday (Jan. 17) announcing the news and a new partnership with Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, which calls itself the world’s first digital asset bank. The...
PayPal and Mastercard Dissect ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ at Davos
The future of the global economy hinges on the future of money and payments. The largest set of global leaders in the history of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Davos Summit are descending this week on the charming Swiss mountain town, Europe’s highest, to discuss this year’s theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
New MENA Streaming Platform TOD Selects TPAY as Payments Partner
TPAY Mobile will provide payment services to MENA-focused streaming platform TOD. The partnership, announced in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release, will allow TOD to deliver its content library to consumers in Egypt with a plan to expand into more countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region further down the line.
Recession Number One Fear Among CEOs
CEOs are worried about a recession and expect 2023 to offer little economic growth. That’s according to a recent survey by the Conference Board, which found that recession concerns were the chief external worry for a group of about 700 chief executive officers and more than 450 C-suite executives.
Report: Tech Firms Get Back to Basics Amid Rising Layoffs
Will 2023 be the year Big Tech companies think less big?. A report Saturday (Jan. 14) by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) argues that tech firms are taking a more “back-to-basics” strategy following a year in which more than 153,000 workers in that sector lost their jobs. Many...
Unit4 Launches Marketplace of Tools for its ERP Customers
Unit4 has launched a marketplace featuring tools that can be added to its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The new Unit4 Marketplace showcases apps from the company’s independent software vendor (ISV), reseller and service partners and makes it easy for its ERP customers to find ways to extend the functionality of their enterprise cloud stack, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
ACI Worldwide Debuts Hub for 200+ Digital Wallets
ACI Worldwide has debuted a multi-country network to capitalize on digital wallets’ growing popularity. The ACI Wallet Hub connects merchants in more than 70 countries to a single hub for more than 200 digital wallets, the payments company said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17), letting them “deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers.”
DiMuto and Aleta Planet Streamline B2B Payments and Trade Finance
DiMuto and Aleta Planet have partnered to support digital B2B payments and trade finance. The collaboration brings together DiMuto’s global trade solutions platform and Aleta Planet’s B2B cross-border payment solutions to make payments in and out of China more efficient and transparent, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Bitcoin Rallies to Pre-FTX Levels as Exchange’s Creditors Find Billions
Bitcoin broke $21,000 for the first time this year, and FTX’s management uncovered more assets. This, as the group of affiliated FTX Debtors announce they’ve identified $5.5 billion in liquid cash and assets so far, up from the estimate of $5 billion announced last week. Is it a...
Dutch B2B Payments Firm Sprinque Raises $6.5M
Amsterdam-based B2B payments platform Sprinque hopes to expand following a $6.5 million funding round. While it initially targeted merchants in Spain, Germany, and its home country, Sprinque now hopes to expand to other countries and offer assistance to companies amid a rise in B2B (business-to-business) eCommerce, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Can Super Apps Provide the Omnichannel Grease Retail Industry Needs?
All-in-one super apps represent a major step in frictionless retail and payment experiences, with appeal among high-spending age groups. The idea of a single app to integrate payments, banking, messaging, mobility and more finds a parade of hopefuls ranging from Microsoft to Twitter working on (or rumored to be interested in developing) a unified app, though one has yet to materialize in North America.
Robots and Accounting Automation Move Industrial Economy Payments Digital
From autonomous vehicles to automated bill-pay software, next-generation solutions are transforming industrial operations. This, as working capital management realities and labor shortages are being consistently aggravated by strong macroeconomic headwinds buffeting businesses across industries. The silent workhorse of the eCommerce industry’s spectacular ascent over the past few years, a majority...
Chaser Launches API to Ease Integration of AR Management Tools
Chaser has launched an application programming interface (API) for its accounts receivable (AR) management tools. With the new Chaser API, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can integrate Chaser’s AR management tools with their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting system, Chaser Chief Technology Officer Pedro Sampaio wrote in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) blog post.
Binance’s Bahrain Launch Welcomed by Country’s Central Bank
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is open for business in Bahrain. The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said in a Monday (Jan. 16) press release it has launched binance.bh, a platform that allows users in Bahrain to access Binance’s products and make deposits and withdrawals in local currencies. The...
Digital Platforms Transform How Consumers Choose, Buy Life Insurance
The connected economy will refashion the middleman’s role across verticals, and life insurance is no exception. TransUnion noted in a research report that about 4 in 10 consumers go online or use an app when shopping for life insurance. That’s a marked shift away from the traditional conduits of emailing and calling agents to get quotes, and scheduling medical tests with providers to get cleared for underwriting.
Robinhood Debuts Sherwood Media to Cover Finance News
Trading platform Robinhood is getting deeper into the news business. The company, which has long offered the financial newsletter Snacks, said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it had formed Sherwood Media, a subsidiary that “will be a home for news and information about the markets, economics, business, technology, and the culture of money.”
PYMNTS Intelligence: Small Businesses and SMBs Seek Personalized Digital Banking Support
Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, and there were 32.5 million small businesses operating as of 2021, according to a report. On average, it takes four days to launch a small business and roughly one-third begin with less than $5,000. Considering the pandemic propelled more workers toward self-employment, there is an enormous opportunity for banks to offer digital supports. Existing small businesses can seek additional digital banking solutions when pressed by inflation and supply chain disruptions.
