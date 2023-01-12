Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine
Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors. But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Lebanon, Maine — where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold — is a small town for 'woodsy introverts' with just over 6,000 residents near New Hampshire
Maine has its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot win, with the prize worth $1.348 billion. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
