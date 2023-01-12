Read full article on original website
Appleton Mayor talks about new city staff members, interest in Amtrak railway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about new city staff members, the wastewater treatment plant recovery process, and the city’s interest in an Amtrak railway line. Mayor Woodford says Kara Homan is the city’s new Community and...
Enjoy a plate at the Ahnapee BBQ Cook-off and help a Veteran
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live partners at Ahnapee Brewery have been working hard to give back to area Veterans, but it’s not too late for you to get involved. Nick from Ahnapee visited Local 5 Live along with Retired US Army Colonel Timothy Cody of the Fox Valley Veterans Council with a way to give to this important cause.
‘Extensive’ graffiti done to park in Oshkosh, police tipped that juveniles are the culprits
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are working to identify those who caused property damage to Red Arrow Park, the skateboard park and Pollock Pool. The Oshkosh Police Department says it is investigating multiple property damage complaints that happened at Red Arrow Park. The park is located at 850 North Westfield Street.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student wins regional theater competition, first in school history
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) student Chase Grabowski won first place at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival last weekend. Grabowski’s reaction to the win was “complete and utter shock. I haven’t really processed the magnitude of it.”. He is...
‘Give Big Green Bay’ announces 45 non-profits for annual giving event
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Give Big Green Bay had its kick-off event on Tuesday ahead of the event in February. The annual giving event helps non-profits across the greater Green Bay area in a partnership between the Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man
(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fox Cities Chamber
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is handing out a prestigious honor to a local community member. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with honoree Terry Timm with more on the Lifetime Achievement Awards and how you can still attend the celebration. The...
Annual Winter Flight Fest brings family-friendly activities to EAA in City of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Winter Flight Fest is returning once again to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh. The day is designed to be for all ages and will have a series of family-friendly activities throughout the museum and at its Pioneer Airport facility. Activities Include building...
WAGE WAR bringing ‘The Manic Tour’ to Green Bay’s EPIC Event Center.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The EPIC Event Center in Green Bay just announced a new concert coming to the venue later this year. Coming this May, WAGE WAR is bringing the Manic Tour to the area with supporting acts nothing,nowhere, and Spite. WAGE WAR is a metal band...
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
Donate to The Salvation Army New Year campaign
(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy. Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.
Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí offers organic coffee with nostalgic vibes
(WFRV) – There’s a new business on the Lakeshore and it will have you feeling nostalgic while getting some organic coffee, tea, açaí, and more. Owner, Aubry Hassemer visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at the space, vibe, and design of Retro Eighth Coffee & Açaí.
Suspect taken into custody following ‘active disturbance’ in Omro
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out. The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.
Restore balance in your body at Reclaim Balance in Hobart
(WFRV) – Is your energy balanced? If not, it can create more problems in your body. Michelle Poole from Reclaim Balance stopped by Local 5 Live with more on services offered like sound therapy, and energy balancing to help get your body back on track. Reclaim Balance is located...
Waushara Co. snowmobile club has not opened after less than ideal weather conditions
FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Metz Ridge Runners in Fremont would typically open its trails in December, but with a lack of considerable snowfall, the club has been forced to stay closed. President Chuck Vanevenhoven says, “We got the snow so quickly without any cold weather. Our swamps were not...
Neenah Public Library hosts retro video game competition
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Public Library hosted a retro video game competition. People attending the event say playing video games is a fun way of bringing the community together. Father and son, Paul and Sebastian Stinson were among around a hundred gamers of all ages who came...
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
Pet Saver: Gunner
Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
The rainy mix continues
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Low pressure southwest of Green Bay gave way to the all day rain showers we experienced today. Showers or a mix will continue into tonight and all day tomorrow. We are likely to accumulate another quarter to half an inch of rain on top of what we have already seen by the time we dry out Wednesday.
Oshkosh Restaurant week kicks off Thursday
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to try something or someplace new to eat or drink. Local 5 Live stopped at just one of the 33 participating restaurants taking part of Oshkosh Restaurant Week. Fox River Brewing Company is located at 1501 Arboretum Drive. Details from discoveroshkosh.com:. Oshkosh Restaurant...
