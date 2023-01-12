ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Enjoy a plate at the Ahnapee BBQ Cook-off and help a Veteran

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live partners at Ahnapee Brewery have been working hard to give back to area Veterans, but it’s not too late for you to get involved. Nick from Ahnapee visited Local 5 Live along with Retired US Army Colonel Timothy Cody of the Fox Valley Veterans Council with a way to give to this important cause.
ALGOMA, WI
Omro man sentenced for murdering his wife & Appleton man

(WFRV) – An Omro man received his prison sentence for killing his wife and another man. Andrew Clark reportedly got two life sentences for the murders of his wife Melissa Matz (previously referred to as Melissa Clark), and Lavar Wallace. Clark was also given four years for mutilation of a corpse. The life sentences are without extended supervision.
APPLETON, WI
Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fox Cities Chamber

(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber is handing out a prestigious honor to a local community member. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with honoree Terry Timm with more on the Lifetime Achievement Awards and how you can still attend the celebration. The...
APPLETON, WI
Donate to The Salvation Army New Year campaign

(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy. Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.
GREEN BAY, WI
Suspect taken into custody following ‘active disturbance’ in Omro

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out. The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.
OMRO, WI
Restore balance in your body at Reclaim Balance in Hobart

(WFRV) – Is your energy balanced? If not, it can create more problems in your body. Michelle Poole from Reclaim Balance stopped by Local 5 Live with more on services offered like sound therapy, and energy balancing to help get your body back on track. Reclaim Balance is located...
HOBART, WI
Neenah Public Library hosts retro video game competition

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Public Library hosted a retro video game competition. People attending the event say playing video games is a fun way of bringing the community together. Father and son, Paul and Sebastian Stinson were among around a hundred gamers of all ages who came...
NEENAH, WI
Pet Saver: Gunner

Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
GREEN BAY, WI
The rainy mix continues

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Low pressure southwest of Green Bay gave way to the all day rain showers we experienced today. Showers or a mix will continue into tonight and all day tomorrow. We are likely to accumulate another quarter to half an inch of rain on top of what we have already seen by the time we dry out Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Restaurant week kicks off Thursday

(WFRV) – It’s your chance to try something or someplace new to eat or drink. Local 5 Live stopped at just one of the 33 participating restaurants taking part of Oshkosh Restaurant Week. Fox River Brewing Company is located at 1501 Arboretum Drive. Details from discoveroshkosh.com:. Oshkosh Restaurant...
OSHKOSH, WI

