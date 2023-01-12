ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominations open for Craven CC Foundation’s 13th Annual Community Fabric Awards

By Craig Ramey, Craven Community College, Courtney Layton
 5 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. — Nominations are being taken for the Craven Community College Foundation’s 13th annual Community Fabric Award.

The Craven CC Foundation created this event to showcase distinct leadership that has been demonstrated by outstanding initiative, the impact of service and inspiration of others.

Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online here. The deadline for submission is Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

The CFA will be held on April 25 at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County. This annual luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. as a celebration to recognize and reward those who have made a significant impact on the community.

The Foundation is pleased to announce that Ward & Smith, P.A. and CarolinaEast Health System will once again be the event’s presenting sponsors.

Funds raised through the CFA event sponsorships and ticket sales are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college. They also serve to create awareness of and support for the college and highlighting students and their accomplishments. To date, the CFA events have netted over $550,000 in support of the Foundation’s mission. For more information, click here or contact Charles Wethington at 252-638-7350.

Related
WITN

New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern community members and nonprofits were collecting clothes Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. day, a national day of service. Tried By Fire Inc. collected lightly worn clothes for Marla’s Closet, a clothing closet for community members in need and previously incarcerated women who will soon be residents at Tried By Fire’s “My Sister’s House” reentry home.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Community garden, volunteers give back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of Martin Luther King Jr.’s many goals was to help the community and give back wherever and whenever possible. Monday was a time to get out the shovels, roll up the sleeves and do just that at the Greenville Community Garden and Orchard. ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein is managing […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Marches, gatherings and good deeds highlight MLK Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Around Eastern North Carolina, the state and the country, people came together to march, gather and take part in other community events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was an opportunity to highlight all the work he did for civil rights and advocation for peace and justice in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU honors National Day of Racial Healing for the first year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University celebrated ways to connect and build relationships on Tuesday. National Day of Racial Healing is held every year on the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This was ECU’s first time celebrating it. Various groups and organizations within ECU offered information and insight about different cultures, ethnicities, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK march

Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants, songs and prayer, people were doing their part to keep King's dream alive. Jacksonville residents take part in 16th annual MLK …. Jacksonville's annual march to remember King took place along New Bridge Street. Through chants,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Swearing-in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis Tuesday night

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: A special swearing-in ceremony for new Congressman Don Davis was slated for Tuesday night at the Pitt County Courthouse. Caitlin Richards will have more on this in our nightly news. Swearing-in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis Tuesday …. COMING UP AT 10 & 11:...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newport town manager holds Analysis Workshop

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Newport is looking for feedback from its residents. The town manager of Newport, William Shanahan, recently held the first of two SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) meetings. The SWOT Analysis Workshop is intended to give residents a chance to voice their concerns about anything involving the town. Shanahan said he […]
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations, events in ENC today

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. “Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Martin Luther King Jr events throughout ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Greenville, there will be an annual march and rally at 10 a.m. at Eppes Recreation Center. A people’s feast will follow at the Moyewood Community Center. Also in Greenville, a Day of Service will be held at River Park North. The public is encouraged...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Congressman Don Davis takes oath during swearing-in ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In front of family, friends and supporters, Congressman Don Davis was officially sworn in at the Pitt County Courthouse Tuesday night. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said Davis. “This is more like a family. I know so many people across the 19 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive free care

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a new rule that aims to help the well-being of our service members. The Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding access to emergency mental health services. This effort is all in part in helping our veterans during a mental health crisis, free of charge. “Having that availability to have access […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern working to address flooding concerns at Union Point Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of New Bern are well aware of Union Point Park’s tendency to flood. The City of New Bern is taking action and addressing flood concerns. They seek to change the infrastructure of the park. “The main changes that are going on right now is we’re upsizing some of the […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Airport’s terminal expansion now underway in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An airport in Eastern North Carolina is undergoing a major transition, hoping to bring more business and travelers to the area.  Coastal Carolina Regional Airport’s terminal expansion is now underway. By summer 2024, the terminal will be completely different with fresh new upgrades and a brand-new look.   “The passenger […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
GREENVILLE, NC
