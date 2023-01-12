Nominations open for Craven CC Foundation’s 13th Annual Community Fabric Awards

NEW BERN, N.C. — Nominations are being taken for the Craven Community College Foundation’s 13th annual Community Fabric Award.

The Craven CC Foundation created this event to showcase distinct leadership that has been demonstrated by outstanding initiative, the impact of service and inspiration of others.

Candidates may be nominated for one of three categories: Individual Leadership, Business Leadership and Leadership in Education. Nominations can be made online here. The deadline for submission is Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

The CFA will be held on April 25 at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County. This annual luncheon will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. as a celebration to recognize and reward those who have made a significant impact on the community.

The Foundation is pleased to announce that Ward & Smith, P.A. and CarolinaEast Health System will once again be the event’s presenting sponsors.

Funds raised through the CFA event sponsorships and ticket sales are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college. They also serve to create awareness of and support for the college and highlighting students and their accomplishments. To date, the CFA events have netted over $550,000 in support of the Foundation’s mission. For more information, click here or contact Charles Wethington at 252-638-7350.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.