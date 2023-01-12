Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the used cars that provide the best value
Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong)
Here's a look at five common electric car myths that cause drivers to stay away from buying EVs, and why they're wrong, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy?
Toyota produces several popular affordable SUV nameplates. What is the cheapest Toyota SUV available? The post What Is the Cheapest Toyota SUV to Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car
In addition to being the most affordable new Tesla vehicle, the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sedan is the top-selling EV in the world. The post Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver
One SUV ranks the lowest on Car and Driver's list of best midsize SUVs. Find out which model it is, and why, here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Worst Midsize SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
