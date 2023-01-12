Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.

21 DAYS AGO