ConsumerAffairs

Here are the used cars that provide the best value

Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
