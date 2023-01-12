ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Used Midsize Luxury Cars Under $20,000

The Acura TL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac CTS, and Hyundai Genesis top the list of the best used midsize luxury cars under $20,000. Here's what they offer. The post 5 Best Used Midsize Luxury Cars Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in America

Shopping for a good used passenger car can be tough nowadays. Check out these five examples that were deemed the most popular by iSeeCars. The post 5 Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for

The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
notebookcheck.net

Ford supplier demos EV battery that charges in 18 minutes with 1000-cycle longevity

Ford will undoubtedly be delighted to hear that one of its main EV battery production partners has developed a battery pack that can be charged in 18 minutes flat. SK On managed to earn a CES 2023 Innovation Award for its novel Super Fast Battery cell with decreased anode resistance that allows faster lithium ion insertion while charging. Not only do the novel anode material and its custom coating bring the battery to 80% charge in under 20 minutes, but multiple safety and performance tests prove that it also offers longevity on par with normal charging rates in the process.
US News and World Report

Mazda's Rotary Engine Is Back... With a Twist

Mazda's first EV, the MX-30, left a bad taste in everyone's mouth after a disappointing range of only 100 miles and sluggish driving despite the beautiful design. However, Mazda announced that the MX-30 will return as a plug-in hybrid, featuring a rotary engine as the internal combustion half of the equation. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The "R" stands for "Rotary."
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
