George Santos clarifies: Embattled freshman won’t resign if ’142 people’ ask him to

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Washington Examiner
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Washington Examiner
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Washington Examiner
Embattled Rep. George Santos tapped to serve on two House committees
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was selected for a spot on the Small Business Committee and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on Wednesday despite colleagues' concerns over him serving on panels after it came to light that he fabricated large parts of his backstory. Santos has come under...
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert lands spot on powerful House Oversight Committee
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the final holdouts in Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid for House speaker, received a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The Republican, who narrowly won her seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November, will sit on a panel already gearing up for investigations into the Biden administration. The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), is probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Washington Examiner
Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma: 'We're trying to make it easier for people to get here'
BIDEN AND THE SANCTUARIES' DILEMMA: 'WE'RE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.' This newsletter has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Cori Bush exposes the hollowness of the Left's DEI agenda
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) appeared to be genuinely dismayed by the nastiness of the comments of his colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after he was nominated to be House speaker this month. He needn’t have been. Bush did the country a favor by giving us a lesson on the hollowness of such terms as diversity, equity, and inclusion .
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Westwood says FBI will use 'ongoing investigations' to skirt Biden documents questions
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood predicted on Tuesday that the FBI will use "the specter of an ongoing investigation" to avoid providing information about the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's home and office. "If the liberal-leaning leadership of the Justice Department does not want some of this information...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll
A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
Washington Examiner
Justice Department declined to oversee search at Biden's residences: Report
The Justice Department reportedly considered accompanying President Joe Biden's lawyers as they searched his residences but declined to do so. Officials believed joining in the search would complicate the investigation's later stages. They also cited trust in the Biden team as a reason to avoid tagging along, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner
'An embarrassment': Democrats embrace special counsel in wake of Biden document scandal
Democrats lauded Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to probe President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials while being peppered with questions over the weekend on additional document discoveries. There are many unanswered questions regarding why Biden had classified documents from his vice presidency at his...
Washington Examiner
Lewinsky scandal continues to poison politics 25 years later
If any one day in my lifetime changed America's politics for the worse, it was 25 years ago on Jan. 17, 1998, when President Bill Clinton first lied under oath about his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. The lie set in motion an explosive growth in the tawdriness and viciousness...
Comments / 2