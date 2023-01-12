ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

George Santos clarifies: Embattled freshman won’t resign if ’142 people’ ask him to

By Virginia Aabram, Congressional Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Washington Examiner

Embattled Rep. George Santos tapped to serve on two House committees

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was selected for a spot on the Small Business Committee and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology on Wednesday despite colleagues' concerns over him serving on panels after it came to light that he fabricated large parts of his backstory. Santos has come under...
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert lands spot on powerful House Oversight Committee

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the final holdouts in Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid for House speaker, received a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The Republican, who narrowly won her seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November, will sit on a panel already gearing up for investigations into the Biden administration. The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), is probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.
COLORADO STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma: 'We're trying to make it easier for people to get here'

BIDEN AND THE SANCTUARIES' DILEMMA: 'WE'RE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.' This newsletter has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
WILMINGTON, DE
Washington Examiner

Cori Bush exposes the hollowness of the Left's DEI agenda

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) appeared to be genuinely dismayed by the nastiness of the comments of his colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after he was nominated to be House speaker this month. He needn’t have been. Bush did the country a favor by giving us a lesson on the hollowness of such terms as diversity, equity, and inclusion .
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll

A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
Washington Examiner

Justice Department declined to oversee search at Biden's residences: Report

The Justice Department reportedly considered accompanying President Joe Biden's lawyers as they searched his residences but declined to do so. Officials believed joining in the search would complicate the investigation's later stages. They also cited trust in the Biden team as a reason to avoid tagging along, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner

Lewinsky scandal continues to poison politics 25 years later

If any one day in my lifetime changed America's politics for the worse, it was 25 years ago on Jan. 17, 1998, when President Bill Clinton first lied under oath about his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky. The lie set in motion an explosive growth in the tawdriness and viciousness...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy