Tuscaloosa, AL

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

By Milo Taibi
 5 days ago

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.

Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.

Galloway's cause of death is not known as of this writing.

In Karle's report, he noted that Galloway had worked as a middle school English teacher and was loved by his students. The principal of the school Galloway worked at, Susan Reid, expressed how big a loss this was.

"It’s going to take some time for the students to digest this," Reid said. "The kids here loved Ahmaad so much."

Galloway's football journey was a far-reaching one. Over four years with the Crimson Tide he made a name for himself with 17 rushing touchdowns.

After being drafted by the Broncos, injuries curtailed Galloway's NFL hopes. Instead, he played a pair of seasons in the now-defunct NFL Europe league.

Tributes have only begun to pour in for Galloway, but one commemoration came from the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to celebrate Alabama's football culture, the museum posted on Facebook , "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and teammates of Ahmaad Galloway."

Dave Struble
5d ago

how in the world can anybody think all of these sudden and untimely deaths are normal! this has never happened at this scale before! wake up people!

foolproof
5d ago

don't bother with cause of death. we already know. RIP gone too soon but we won't let it go in vain. the truth will be told

Sandle Paws
5d ago

Maybe older, but not in the crazy amount we have been seeing all over the world in teenagers and the very young...that is rare but when recently a child had cardiac arrest on the playground this is the "new normal?!" Whatch you talkin' 'bout Willis?!

