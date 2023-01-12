LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. At that time the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing the driver. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.

