Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Related
foxla.com
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Community demands justice for man who died after LAPD shocked him with Taser 6 times
LOS ANGELES - Family and friends of Keenan Anderson who gathered with community members in front of Los Angeles City Hall had one simple message Tuesday — he didn't deserve to die. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody after he...
foxla.com
FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: LAPD announces arrest of suspect in deadly South LA street takeover
The Los Angeles Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to announce the arrest of an Orange County man in New Mexico for the death of nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, who was killed during a street takeover in South LA Christmas night. Two suspects remain at large.
foxla.com
Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 47-year-old Orange County man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach Monday, authorities in Southern California said. Officials with the Seal Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.
foxla.com
2nd child dies from injuries in South LA hit-and-run crash; suspect at large
LOS ANGELES - A second child involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of his brother in South Los Angeles last week has died from his injuries. Damian Amaya-Pineda, 2, passed away Monday morning, his family announced via a GoFundMe. "The doctors did everything they could to...
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
foxla.com
Norco community remembers Craig Cope, storeowner who shot at would-be robbers
NORCO, Calif. - The Norco community gathered Sunday to mourn the death of Craig Cope, the 80-year-old store owner who went viral over the summer for fighting back against a group of would-be robbers. Cope, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned Norco Market & Liquor. He...
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
foxla.com
LA Council members want to create Unarmed Response Office following deaths from LAPD encounters
LOS ANGELES - Three City Council members sought Tuesday to expedite creation of an Office of Unarmed Response following the recent deaths of three men in encounters with Los Angeles Police Department officers. The council asked for reports in October on creating the office, which seeks to streamline efforts to...
foxla.com
Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. At that time the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing the driver. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed by Seal Beach PD officers
A man was shot and wounded by police in Seal Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. He later died at an area hospital.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
foxla.com
Darnell Calhoun: Vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy to be held in Lake Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A vigil is scheduled to be held for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and is...
foxla.com
Family displaced after car plows into Huntington Beach home, narrowly missing mom and baby
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A Huntington Beach family has been displaced out of their home after a car plowed through the wall of the house over the weekend, nearly hitting a mother and her infant child. Julianne McCarron was changing her 11-month-old child on Friday, Jan. 13, when a car...
Police seeking suspect in deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police today as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build.
foxla.com
LASD detective dies in Carson after medical emergency while driving
CARSON, Calif. - A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while driving home from a work assignment in Carson, according to authorities. It happened just after 10 p.m. near West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the...
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
Comments / 0