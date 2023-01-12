ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Armed suspect dies after being shot by Seal Beach PD

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 47-year-old Orange County man died after he was shot and wounded by police officers in Seal Beach Monday, authorities in Southern California said. Officials with the Seal Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road, located off Lampson Avenue, on Monday around 9:35 p.m. following reports of a suspicious person in the Orange County neighborhood.
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Alhambra: LASD

ALHAMBRA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Alhambra after a man was found shot to death Sunday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot...
ALHAMBRA, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

Two in custody after alleged DUI driver leads CHP on chase through South Bay

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a suspected DUI driver in Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was live over the chase. Reports of the pursuit came in around 4:30 p.m. in the Carson area. At that time the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was chasing the driver. The California Highway Patrol took over the chase after the driver got onto the 405 Freeway in the Inglewood area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought

LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested

IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

