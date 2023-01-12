Report: Popular Potential Trade Destination For Derek Carr Not Happening

The Indianapolis Colts will not be participating in the upcoming Derek Carr sweepstakes, The Athletic's Zak Keefer writes this Thursday.

Rumblings about Carr's next destination began to swell when Carr was benched two weeks ago and got a whole lot louder this morning after NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Raiders would begin looking into the quarterback's trade market .

Carr, who's contract includes a no-trade clause, then posted a heartfelt 'goodbye' message to Raider Nation just minutes later.

In response, tons of NFL fans have begun posing hypothetical trade scenarios featuring the Raiders' former signal caller.

For the Colts, however, it appears their run of signing and trading for veteran quarterbacks is over... for now.

Indianapolis has been strongly criticized for its, well, interesting way of approaching the quarterback position since losing Andrew Luck to retirement several years ago.

After turning to Jacoby Brissett for the 2019 campaign, the Colts chose to sign long-time Chargers starter Phillip Rivers ahead of his 17th NFL season.

Rivers, 38 at the time, posted adequate-to-above-average numbers in his one and only season with Indianapolis. He tossed 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and led the Colts to an 11-5 record and a Wild Card berth.

Then, after Rivers retired, Indianapolis traded for former Eagles' starter, Carson Wentz.

The Colts sent Philadelphia a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick for Wentz, and after the quarterback met a snap threshold noted in the trade, the Eagles ultimately wound up with the 16th pick in the 2022 draft.

Wentz would play just one season in Indianapolis before being traded back to the NFC. This past September, the Colts sent Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick to Washington in exchange for a 2022 second- and third-round pick and a conditional pick in 2023.

The Colts, knowing they'd be moving on from Wentz, traded for another veteran quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. This time it was Matt Ryan, and Indianapolis sent a 2022 third-round pick to Atlanta in order to land him.

Ryan, unfortunately, posted arguably his worst season as a pro with the Colts this season. He was benched multiple times during the year and ended his campaign with 14 touchdown passes compared to 13 picks, fumbling an additional 15 times as well.

Though Carr isn't expected to land in Indianapolis, look for a deal to be completed by February 15th. That's when his $40.2 million in salary over the next two years becomes guaranteed.