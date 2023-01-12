ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek public’s help in finding missing Manchester teen

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A local high school student hasn’t been seen in over a week and now authorities are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, was last seen walking out of Manchester West High School at 12:10 p.m. on January 4, according to Manchester Police.

She is 5′4″, 150 pounds and has long white and black hair with red-rimmed glasses. Officials say Springer-Aidoo was last seen carrying a red backpack and a dark colored jacket walking east across Main Street near the high school.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

