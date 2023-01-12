Read full article on original website
Opposum Princess
5d ago
We no longer trust the FDA are keeping our kids safe. It's become apparent that profit supercedes safety. Parents are scared.
Childhood vaccination rates fall again, alarming experts, CDC
The percentage of kindergarten students who have not received routine childhood vaccination rose again during the 2021-22 school year, federal health officials said Thursday, as the lingering COVID-19 pandemic disrupted efforts to get kids vaccinated. Overall vaccination rates among kindergartners remain high, but coverage has dropped 2 percentage points from 95 percent in the pre-pandemic […]
Childhood vaccinations in the U.S. fall again, leaving kids at risk for preventable disease
Childhood vaccinations across the U.S. fell for a second year in a row, leaving hundreds of thousands of kids vulnerable to otherwise preventable illnesses. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 93% of children entering kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year were fully vaccinated. That's a...
Kindergarten routine vaccination rates fell for second straight year, CDC warns
The share of American students who started kindergarten this past school year with proof they were vaccinated against diseases like measles and polio has fallen for a second consecutive year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.For the 2021 to 2022 school year, an estimated 93% of the country's nearly 4 million kindergarten children had recorded getting their recommended vaccines for guarding against measles, tetanus, polio and varicella. That is down from 94% during the 2020 to 2021 school year and 95% during the 2019 to 2020 school year, before the pandemic, according to the figures published Thursday by...
Mother, 36, dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
Price Merepol McMahon (left), 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts died of the flu. She was healthy and had no underlying conditions that put her at risk. Doctors said it was a one-in-a-million case.
MedicalXpress
Measles outbreak in Ohio infects 82 kids, most of them unvaccinated
A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized.
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
New COVID-19 variant, XBB, now dominant in parts of Northeast according to CDC
A new variant of COVID-19 is now apparently dominant in parts of the Northeast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Omicron subvariant XBB accounts for about 52.6% of all cases in New England between Dec. 18 and 24, according to the CDC. The new variant accounts for 18.3% of cases across the country.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
Fast-spreading COVID-19 variant spares Pennsylvanians from severe illness, so far
The COVID-19 variant known as XBB.1.5 is considered the most contagious one yet. Yet that quality probably isn’t as lethal as it would have been early in the pandemic, when few people had any immunity against COVID-19. Now, an estimated 95% of people in Pennsylvania have some immunity, either...
Flu activity peaked without post-holiday spike in cases, but respiratory virus season is still in full swing
Flu continues to be very prevalent in the US, but the first wave of the season -- which swept through the country weeks earlier than usual -- appears to have peaked.
Ars Technica
US vaccination decline continues: 250,000 kindergarteners vulnerable to measles
Routine childhood vaccination coverage continues to slip among US kindergarteners, falling from 95 percent—the target coverage—prior to the pandemic to 94 percent in the 2020–2021 school year and to the new low of 93 percent in the 2021–2022 school year, according to a fresh analysis published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Is in-person school a contributor to teen suicide?
A new study looked into the correlation between suicide rates and whether students were in school or out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results showed that in-person schooling is correlated with teen suicide.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the newly discovered COVID strain is the most contagious ever.
COVIDPhoto byFusion Medical Animation/UnsplashonUnsplash. The international health organization is now attempting to assess the severity of the subvariant. An official with the World Health Organization warned reporters on Wednesday that the coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S., might be responsible for a fresh wave of cases.
Washington Examiner
Record-high number of adults postponed medical treatment due to cost in 2022: Poll
More than a third of people reported postponing medical treatment due to high costs in 2022, marking the highest percentage recorded in 22 years, according to a new poll. Over the last year, roughly 38% of respondents reported that either they or a family member pushed off medical treatment because of how much it would cost , according to a new poll from Gallup . The most recent numbers show an increase of 12 percentage points from 2021 and mark a record-high since Gallup began gathering such data in 2001.
What does it mean for a disease to be 'endemic'?
In the context of a disease, the transition from "epidemic" to "endemic" means a pathogen is no longer causing outbreaks but isn't disappearing.
What Is Avian Influenza and Can People Get It?
After several years of dealing with COVID-19, our collective antennae are up when it comes to new viruses. Flu season now is rife with worry. But when we hear about a deadly flu in animals, such as the swine flu pandemic of a decade ago, we immediately question: Can humans catch it? With news of the deadly outbreak of avian flu throughout the United States, a question in the back of people’s minds is likely: Can I catch the bird flu?
A child or youth died every 4.4 seconds in 2021. That number could get worse
Every 4.4 seconds in 2021, a child or young person died. About 5 million children died before their fifth birthday, and another 2.1 million died between the ages of 5 and 24. Most of those deaths could have been prevented, according to the United Nations report, "Levels and Trends in Child Mortality," released January 10.
qhubonews.com
The 1918 flu pandemic temporarily changed longstanding social disparities, according to a recent study.
In this November 1918 photo, a nurse tends to a patient in the influenza ward of the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md. AP Photo/Harris & Ewing via Library of Congress. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Racial disparities in influenza deaths...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serbia reports four measles cases in Smederevo
The Institute of Public Health of Serbia, aka Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut, reports four people (three children and one adult) from the territory of Smederevo were confirmed by the measles reference laboratory of the Institute for Virology, Vaccines and Serums “Torlak”. Three of the cases were in...
natureworldnews.com
Bird Flu Outbreak Reaches Global Threat, No Signs of Slowing Down [Report]
The global bird flu outbreak as seen over the past two years has become the world's deadliest flu outbreak in history, as well as the largest one, according to reports. As it reaches unprecedented global reach, the spreading pathogen shows no sign of slowing down, which has killed millions of birds worldwide, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.
