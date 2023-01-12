ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 4

Opposum Princess
5d ago

We no longer trust the FDA are keeping our kids safe. It's become apparent that profit supercedes safety. Parents are scared.

Reply(3)
2
Related
WGN News

Childhood vaccination rates fall again, alarming experts, CDC

The percentage of kindergarten students who have not received routine childhood vaccination rose again during the 2021-22 school year, federal health officials said Thursday, as the lingering COVID-19 pandemic disrupted efforts to get kids vaccinated. Overall vaccination rates among kindergartners remain high, but coverage has dropped 2 percentage points from 95 percent in the pre-pandemic […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Kindergarten routine vaccination rates fell for second straight year, CDC warns

The share of American students who started kindergarten this past school year with proof they were vaccinated against diseases like measles and polio has fallen for a second consecutive year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.For the 2021 to 2022 school year, an estimated 93% of the country's nearly 4 million kindergarten children had recorded getting their recommended vaccines for guarding against measles, tetanus, polio and varicella. That is down from 94% during the 2020 to 2021 school year and 95% during the 2019 to 2020 school year, before the pandemic, according to the figures published Thursday by...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ars Technica

US vaccination decline continues: 250,000 kindergarteners vulnerable to measles

Routine childhood vaccination coverage continues to slip among US kindergarteners, falling from 95 percent—the target coverage—prior to the pandemic to 94 percent in the 2020–2021 school year and to the new low of 93 percent in the 2021–2022 school year, according to a fresh analysis published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Malek Sherif

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the newly discovered COVID strain is the most contagious ever.

COVIDPhoto byFusion Medical Animation/UnsplashonUnsplash. The international health organization is now attempting to assess the severity of the subvariant. An official with the World Health Organization warned reporters on Wednesday that the coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S., might be responsible for a fresh wave of cases.
Washington Examiner

Record-high number of adults postponed medical treatment due to cost in 2022: Poll

More than a third of people reported postponing medical treatment due to high costs in 2022, marking the highest percentage recorded in 22 years, according to a new poll. Over the last year, roughly 38% of respondents reported that either they or a family member pushed off medical treatment because of how much it would cost , according to a new poll from Gallup . The most recent numbers show an increase of 12 percentage points from 2021 and mark a record-high since Gallup began gathering such data in 2001.
The Healthy

What Is Avian Influenza and Can People Get It?

After several years of dealing with COVID-19, our collective antennae are up when it comes to new viruses. Flu season now is rife with worry. But when we hear about a deadly flu in animals, such as the swine flu pandemic of a decade ago, we immediately question: Can humans catch it? With news of the deadly outbreak of avian flu throughout the United States, a question in the back of people’s minds is likely: Can I catch the bird flu?
outbreaknewstoday.com

Serbia reports four measles cases in Smederevo

The Institute of Public Health of Serbia, aka Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut, reports four people (three children and one adult) from the territory of Smederevo were confirmed by the measles reference laboratory of the Institute for Virology, Vaccines and Serums “Torlak”. Three of the cases were in...
natureworldnews.com

Bird Flu Outbreak Reaches Global Threat, No Signs of Slowing Down [Report]

The global bird flu outbreak as seen over the past two years has become the world's deadliest flu outbreak in history, as well as the largest one, according to reports. As it reaches unprecedented global reach, the spreading pathogen shows no sign of slowing down, which has killed millions of birds worldwide, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy