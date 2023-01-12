ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

MLEC Board of Directors openings

 5 days ago

Candidate filing for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Director positions from districts three and four is now open.

District three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58 or 59. The present director is Harold Harms, McGrath.

District four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge, McGregor.

If you are an MLEC member receiving electricity in one of the districts listed above and are interested in filing for a director position, call Kassie Peterson at 927-8243 or 800-450-2191 or email kpeterson@mlecmn.com for director election filing forms and a complete information packet.

All filings must be received at the cooperative by March 3.

Additional district and annual meeting information can be found on the MLEC website www.mlecmn.net.

MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members served. Services are provided to over 13,000 members in parts of Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties. MLEC headquarters is located at 36559 U.S. Hwy. 169, one mile east of Aitkin.

House fire in Irondale Township

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7. The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family. According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Re/Max Northland community give back

“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.” Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Preschool Storytime at Aitkin, McGregor libraries

Read stories, sing songs and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339....
AITKIN, MN
Frozen meals distributed in Deerwood

A total of 6,165 free frozen meals were distributed in Deerwood to Crow Wing County seniors aged 60 and older from September through December by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Saint Cloud Senior Dining Program. Meals are dispersed the third Monday of each month from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church’s parking lot. Volunteers pictured, from left: Debra Flam, Pastor Amanda Kempthorne, Stephanie Nelson, Jan Doonan, Alexis Lueck, KariLee Pietz, Betsy Liedl, Tom, Dan Kletscher, Karla Peterson, Chuck Lobowitz, Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor and Julie Kletscher.
DEERWOOD, MN
Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
A listening ear, a helping hand

Are you or someone you know looking for a support group for people who are going through a divorce, dealing with grief or a terminal illness? Or maybe you just need a listening ear. First Call for Help 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening and help with options for whatever people are going through. They have referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies. First Call is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached by calling 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 800-442-8565 or 2-1-1.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Touchstone Community Award winner

Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS) is MLEC’s 2022 Touchstone Energy Commitment to Community Award winner. An award plaque and a $500 check was presented to the organization. CAPS began with an invitation from the Minnesota Department of Health to apply for a Suicide Prevention grant, due to the high rates of suicide in Aitkin County. After an initial assessment, it was determined residents needed to gain more awareness of mental health issues and suicide. CAPS was formed from local stakeholders to...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Rising above challenges and refusing to give up

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang. Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he...
AITKIN, MN
Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge for teens and adults

Come to the Aitkin Public Library for a Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. Teams will be formed and then compete to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize … and bragging rights. Individual registration is required for all participants. Registration opened Jan. 3 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The library will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team, so please indicate other registrants you want to be teamed up with when registering. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
AITKIN, MN
Next Seven Days - 12-28-22

Thursday 12.29.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Friday 12.30.22 Youth Snowmobile Safety Training: 9 a.m., Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club. Info, 218-845-2494 or 218-839-5894. Saturday 12.31.22 Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m., Sno-Flyer’s building, Tamarack. Info, snoflyersmp@frontier.com Monday 1.2.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Tuesday 1.3.22 Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin County has highest fatal crashes per million miles traveled and per 100,000 population

Turns out it can be dangerous to drive in Aitkin County – at least on the state highways. In recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the state provided crash data for the five-year period from 2016-2020 for all 87 counties. “This is the first time the data has been publicly reported in a five-year format by county,” said Aitkin County Engineer John Welle. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Powerless against mother nature

Beginning Dec. 13, central Minnesota was predicted to get freezing rain and inches of heavy snow. As the snow continued to fall, trees began to bow, lean and break. Broken poles and downed power lines put safety at risk for those nearby. Early morning on Dec. 15, outage calls poured in, finding approximately 7,000 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative members without power. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Cost effectiveness of child support collection

Julie Herbst is the child support supervisor at Aitkin County Health and Human Services. Herbst gave a presentation on the results of a 2021 year-end update for child support collection. During the report, someone asked if it had been difficult to collect in Aitkin County. Herbst replied that “A lot of our enforcement remedies were taken away from us during Covid.” One of those enforcement remedies included suspending driver’s licenses. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Palisade man dies in crash

Gary Lynn Rognrud, 83, Palisade, was involved in a fatal crash Jan. 10 at 8:55 a.m. An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said Rognrud’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 210 near 257th Ave. when it lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling westbound. The 2018 International 7000 truck was driven by Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa who sustained non life threatening injuries and was seen at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The road conditions were listed as snow/ice. Alcohol was not a factor and both parties were wearing their seat belts. Assisting were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire and Ambulance.
PALISADE, MN
Paul Bunyan Communications awarded Border-to-Border Broadband Grant for portions of Aitkin County

Paul Bunyan Communications has been awarded a Border-to-Border Broadband Grant from the state of Minnesota to expand its fiber optic services to portions of Ball Bluff, Bearville, Cornish, French, Pike, Sandy, Verdon and Wuori Townships in Aitkin, Itasca and St. Louis counties. The cooperative is expected to begin expansion construction to these areas in 2024. This all-fiber optic project will pass a minimum of 1,035 locations. The project is estimated to cost $7.63 million, with the grant contributing $3.05 million and Paul Bunyan Communications and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin High School November 2022 students of the month

Aitkin High School students of the month receive an Aitkin lanyard, framed certificate, gift card for a smoothie at The Beanery and the junior and senior students receive a reserved parking spot for the month in the staff parking lot. Pictured, front from left: Tallulah Houser, Madelyn Winter; back: Dean of Students Jim Henrickson, Gavin Klee, Wyatt Crowther, Neveah Harrison, Gabriella Price, Emma Miles and Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter.
AITKIN, MN
Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin, MN
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

