MLEC Board of Directors openings

Candidate filing for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Director positions from districts three and four is now open.

District three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58 or 59. The present director is Harold Harms, McGrath.

District four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge, McGregor.

If you are an MLEC member receiving electricity in one of the districts listed above and are interested in filing for a director position, call Kassie Peterson at 927-8243 or 800-450-2191 or email kpeterson@mlecmn.com for director election filing forms and a complete information packet.

All filings must be received at the cooperative by March 3.

Additional district and annual meeting information can be found on the MLEC website www.mlecmn.net.

MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members served. Services are provided to over 13,000 members in parts of Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties. MLEC headquarters is located at 36559 U.S. Hwy. 169, one mile east of Aitkin.