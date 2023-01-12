BIDEN AND THE SANCTUARIES' DILEMMA: 'WE'RE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.' This newsletter has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO