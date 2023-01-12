Read full article on original website
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Washington Examiner
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
'Asleep at the wheel': Rep. Juan Ciscomani says Mayorkas has 'utterly failed' in border crisis
Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has "utterly failed" at maintaining control of the southern border, as Republicans gear up to potentially impeach the secretary. Over 2 million immigrants crossed the border during fiscal year 2022. Last week, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) filed articles of...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions
Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Senate fails to hold ‘woke’ Philadelphia DA accountable, postpones impeachment trial indefinitely
Philadelphia has endured the worst violent crime wave in the city’s long and storied 340-year history. More than 1500 people have been murdered since 2020, and there doesn’t appear to be any end to the bloodshed anytime soon. The city’s district attorney, Larry Krasner, implemented criminal justice reform policies that have contributed to the surge in violence. Late last year, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach the radical left-wing DA. The trial was set to begin on Jan. 18.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
Washington Examiner
Biden and the sanctuaries' dilemma: 'We're trying to make it easier for people to get here'
BIDEN AND THE SANCTUARIES' DILEMMA: 'WE'RE TRYING TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO GET HERE.' This newsletter has written previously about the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. When confronted with more than 2 million illegal border crossers overwhelming U.S. authorities on the border last year — and 250,000 more crossers last month indicates the figure will be even higher this year — Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce, the flow. Democrats want to accommodate it.
Washington Examiner
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says US has 'double standard of justice'
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee believes there is a "double standard of justice" in the United States, echoing Republicans' calls of hypocrisy over the discovery of classified documents in President Joe Biden 's possession. Huckabee said he found it "very troubling" that Biden's lawyers and aides were able to look...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Westwood says FBI will use 'ongoing investigations' to skirt Biden documents questions
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood predicted on Tuesday that the FBI will use "the specter of an ongoing investigation" to avoid providing information about the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's home and office. "If the liberal-leaning leadership of the Justice Department does not want some of this information...
Washington Examiner
McConnell urges Justice Department to probe Trump and Biden classified document cases equally
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging the Justice Department to probe President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump equally in the investigations into their handling of classified documents. The Senate GOP leader also said he agreed with Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint special counsels in...
Washington Examiner
'An embarrassment': Democrats embrace special counsel in wake of Biden document scandal
Democrats lauded Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to probe President Joe Biden's handling of classified materials while being peppered with questions over the weekend on additional document discoveries. There are many unanswered questions regarding why Biden had classified documents from his vice presidency at his...
Washington Examiner
Biden campaign adds tax document links to website following Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — President Joe Biden's campaign has re-added links to his tax returns from 2016 to 2018 following a Washington Examiner report on them being quietly removed. The links went down sometime around July 2022 and, until Tuesday, redirected to an ActBlue page for people to donate to Democrats. Now, the links head straight to Biden's tax forms, which the Democratic National Committee claims were inadvertently nixed from the campaign's website.
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert lands spot on powerful House Oversight Committee
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), one of the final holdouts in Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid for House speaker, received a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The Republican, who narrowly won her seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in November, will sit on a panel already gearing up for investigations into the Biden administration. The committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), is probing President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.
Washington Examiner
Biden's affirmative action Cabinet is as incompetent as he is
President Joe Biden’s affirmative action Cabinet has been a disaster, another sign of his incompetence and how far the Democratic Party has descended into identity politics decay. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has overseen several crises, from supply chain issues that caused shortages in ADHD medication and baby formula to...
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
Washington Examiner
Justice Department declined to oversee search at Biden's residences: Report
The Justice Department reportedly considered accompanying President Joe Biden's lawyers as they searched his residences but declined to do so. Officials believed joining in the search would complicate the investigation's later stages. They also cited trust in the Biden team as a reason to avoid tagging along, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Washington Examiner
White House hammered on timing of Biden classified documents disclosures
The White House deflected questions about its handling of the discovery that President Joe Biden may have mishandled classified materials after new files were found at the president’s Delaware residence. More documents were discovered late last week and revealed over the weekend, days after Biden’s press secretary said a...
