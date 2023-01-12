Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 19:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing southerly winds Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front will result in surf heights building to 5 to 6 feet and a High Surf Advisory may be required, especially by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Surf should begin to subside Thursday evening through Friday behind the passing cold front.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
