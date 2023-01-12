Effective: 2023-01-17 19:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing southerly winds Wednesday and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front will result in surf heights building to 5 to 6 feet and a High Surf Advisory may be required, especially by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Surf should begin to subside Thursday evening through Friday behind the passing cold front.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO