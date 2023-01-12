AG Merrick Garland: Special Counsel Appointed To Investigate Biden Documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into President Joe Biden’s potential mishandling of classified documents.

The special counsel is Robert Hur, Garland said.

The special counsel investigation, along with the aggressive new Republican-led House of Representatives, means Biden may be on the defensive for the next two years.

“Earlier today, I signed an order appointing, Robert Hur, special counsel for the matter. The document authorizes him to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter,” said Garland.

Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy asked the golden question to Biden on Thursday, “Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?”

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, okay? It’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden said.

This latest revelation comes after top-secret intelligence documents related to Ukraine, the UK, and Iran were found in Joe Biden’s private office shortly before the 2022 midterm elections.

President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered a second set of classified documents from his time as vice president at a storage space in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

According to Reuters, a single document was also found in a room adjacent to the garage in Wilmington, and no documents were found in the Bidens’ Rehoboth Beach home, Richard Sauber said in a statement.

The administration is “fully cooperating” to ensure that the records are handled properly, Sauber said.

The statement by Sauber, a special counsel to Biden, came after the initial discovery of classified documents in an office used by Biden after his vice presidency was first reported on Monday by CBS News.

In the news: After Biden’s Classified Documents Breach, MTG Is Back Aboard The Impeachment Train

The classification level, number, and precise location of the new documents were not immediately clear.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News.

Prior to new reports about the second batch of government materials on Wednesday, the White House refused to answer a number of critical questions about the classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president discovered inside a private office last fall, citing an ongoing Department of Justice review.

The documents, the president said, were found in “a box, locked cabinet – or at least a closet.”

Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent letters Tuesday to the White House and National Archives demanding access to President Biden’s recovered classified documents.

In the news: Report: Biden Kept Classified Documents In His Former Office In DC

The initial set of classified documents found at an office President Joe Biden formerly used at a D.C. think tank included briefings about Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, according to CNN, as the Justice Department conducts a review to determine whether there was any criminal wrongdoing.

The records were dated between 2013 and 2016, corresponding to the time Biden served as vice president, CNN reported, citing a source with knowledge of the documents.

The discovery of the records has drawn comparisons with documents found last year at President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement