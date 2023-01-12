Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates drop again, creating opportunity for homebuyers: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.33% for the week ending Jan. 12, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Stock market legend issues ‘vicious and ferocious growling bear’ warning over US labor force
Stockmarket Cycles publisher and editor Peter Eliades says he's bearish as a very low unemployment rate could create "one of the great tops in market history."
US debt limit, Netflix, Goldman earnings and Davos top week ahead
The U.S. debt ceiling showdown, earnings from Netflix and Goldman Sachs, as well as meetings in Davos, will give investors plenty to digest this week.
Lowe's CEO doesn't see US slipping into 'massive recession or economic downturn'
Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison issued a positive outlook for 2023 saying that although there may be some economic slowdown, he doesn't believe there is going to be 'a big, massive recession.'
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35B Mega Millions drawing
There was one winning ticket in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
George Santos raised 6 figures for alleged Ponzi scheme company: report
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, reportedly raised at least one six figure investment for a Florida company the SEC has since accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’
Crime in Portland, Oregon, is affecting small businesses such as Bison Coffeehouse — a Native-owned and operated coffee shop. The owner discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends" and how she's coping.
Gun-wielding Applebee's customer intervenes when man attacks staff with knife: police
A man legally carrying a gun intervened when a man was attacking Applebee's staff members with a steak knife in New York, police say. The suspect faces multiple charges.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
Larry Kudlow: Biden brags about his economic policies, yet he hasn't done anything to reduce spending
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow slams President Biden for touting his economic agenda while government spending continues to soar on 'Kudlow.'
Amazon begins cutting 18,000 workers in its biggest layoffs ever
Andy Jassy announced that Amazon employees impacted by its largest layoff in history will start to get notified Wednesday. The company plans to lay off just over 18,000 people.
2023 will be like 1967's 'roaring bull market': Billionaire investor
Fisher Investments founder Ken Fisher forecasts that the U.S. stock market is on the verge of a roaring bull market, citing similarities to 1967's market conditions.
Lisa Marie Presley previously addressed Graceland’s future: 'That is that'
Lisa Marie Presley has said Graceland would be inherited by her children after her death. Elvis and Priscilla Presley's only child died Thursday at age 54.
Decade-high credit card, personal loan delinquency rates coming in 2023: TransUnion
TransUnion forecasted serious credit card and personal loan delinquencies will rise in 2023. Here's how you can pay down debt.
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Bill Gates says fake meat products will 'eventually' be 'very good'
Microsoft co-founder turner philanthropist Bill Gates said he is hopeful that fake meat products will eventually be a "very good" option for consumers even though the share of products on the market are small.
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
Dozens killed in Nepal plane crash after aircraft plummets into river gorge
An aircraft in Nepal plummeted into a river gorge on Sunday, killing at least 68 people of the 72 believed to be on board, the country's civil aviation authority announced.
