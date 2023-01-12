Bain, Fletcher, Mauigoa, McClain Named Maxpreps All-Americans

Four Miami signees honored as Maxpreps All-Americans this week

It's no secret that Mario Cristobal and Miami have a stellar recruiting class en route to Coral Gables.

The honors have also come in droves for the group, now including a quartet of Maxpreps All-America selections to be added to the list. The CBS-owned publication dropped the end-of-season honors this week, with The U represented on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

To the surprise of nobody following high school football of late, Rueben Bain was a first-team selection. The Miami (Fla.) Central star pass rusher has been among the most productive players in state history while getting after the passer, registering 29 sacks and even more tackles for loss as a senior. An SI99 selection and Under Armour All-American, among other accolades, Bain was also named Florida's Player of the Year by Maxpreps.

Joining Bain on the first-team defense is the sole Miami commitment yet to sign with the program in No. 1-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain . The Lakeland (Fla.) High School star, like Bain, led his defense to a state championship as a senior as most prep passers avoided throwing his way in the process.

Offensively, a pair of future Canes got the nod, one on the first team and the other on the second. Francis Mauigoa , the IMG Academy standout who held true to Miami despite plenty of overtures from other programs courting the offensive lineman, was named to the first team in helping the program to a top five finish among most high school football publications. Mauigoa played left tackle in 2022 after occupying the right tackle spot last year.

Mark Fletcher also took home All-American honors, dotting the second team after a storied career at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. The one-time Ohio State commitment, who picked the Hurricanes over rival Florida late in the cycle, nearly gained 2,000 rushing yards as a senior en route to a state title game appearance in December.

