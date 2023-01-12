Read full article on original website
Related
Former Ohio State Player's Mom Is Furious With FOX Analyst
The mother of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star turned NFL defensive back is furious with a FOX analyst. Annie Apple, the mother of the NFL defensive back, Eli Apple, is not happy with Emmanuel Acho. The mother of the ex-Buckeyes star is going viral on social media this afternoon. "Trolling a ...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Report: Transfer QB Tristan Gebbia picks Ohio State
Transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia is headed to Ohio State, Rivals.com reported Tuesday. Gebbia last played at Oregon State, and it
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson, big-play WR for Michigan, reveals plans for 2023 season
Cornelius Johnson is a key wide receiver and big-play threat for Michigan. On Sunday, he announced his plans to return to the program for one more year in 2023. “After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023 season,” wrote Johnson in an Instagram post. “I am excited to get back on Main Street with the crew.”
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State beats out Michigan, other top programs for 4-star linebacker
Penn State won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from 4-star linebacker Anthony Speca in the class of 2024. Speca had offers from programs like Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M, amongst others. He took unofficial visits to Michigan, Tennessee and South Carolina before last season. He’s also made multiple trips to Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin releases statement on decision to move on from assistant Taylor Stubblefield
James Franklin released a statement on Sunday. It was shortly after former Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield announced that he would not be returning for the 2023 season. Stubblefield coached the receivers at State College, and had a part in developing some of the top wideouts there. Jahan Dotson was...
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Defensive Lineman Jerod Smith Recaps "Immaculate" Junior Day Visit
2024 DL Target Jerod Smith goes in depth on his Junior Day visit on Saturday
College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State's Next Quarterback
2023 will see a lot of changes at the quarterback position for much of the Big Ten, but perhaps no team has a bigger hole to fill than Ohio State. On Monday, two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud announced his decision to enter the NFL draft, leaving some to wonder where the Buckeyes go from ...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit. After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace ...
saturdaytradition.com
Davi Belfort, 4-star 2024 QB, names B1G team in top 3
Davi Belfort, a blue-chip quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024, is looking to narrow the focus of his recruitment after picking up 28 scholarship offers. On Monday, Rivals shared that Belfort now has a top 3 of Michigan State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. All 3 schools were in...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Duke Blue Devils Kyle Filipowski’s Girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison
Kyle “Flip” Filipowski is one of the key players of the Duke Blue Devils basketball team. That’s why his personal life is not free from social media attention. College basketball fans are curious about Kyle Filipowski’s girlfriend, Caitlin Hutchison. The stunning lady has had a few appearances on his Instagram, and they are too cute for words. Their relationship is lowkey and intrigues the young athlete’s followers. So we delve into her background in this Caitlin Hutchison wiki.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
Comments / 1