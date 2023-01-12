IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
06-08-22-27-32
(six, eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $242,500
Cash4Life
13-16-19-43-44, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Quick Draw Midday
02-07-08-12-18-20-23-31-32-43-47-53-55-59-63-66-69-73-74-75, BE: 31
(two, seven, eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-five; BE: thirty-one)
Daily Three-Midday
8-9-0, SB:
(eight, nine, zero; SB: zero)
Daily Three-Evening
4-0-5, SB:
(four, zero, five; SB: zero)
Daily Four-Midday
7-8-5-4, SB:
(seven, eight, five, four; SB: zero)
Daily Four-Evening
8-8-2-8, SB:
(eight, eight, two, eight; SB: zero)
Quick Draw Evening
04-07-08-14-26-30-33-34-35-42-44-45-47-49-55-58-59-64-70-71, BE: 33
(four, seven, eight, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy, seventy-one; BE: thirty-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Comments / 0