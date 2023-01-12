IN Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made the save of the game by seeing the puck out of the corner of his eye just before it went into the net. His Minnesota teammates scored three goals by making sure Washington goaltender Charlie Lindgren couldn’t see the puck at all. Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Wild beat the Capitals 4-2 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. All three came with a big forward setting a screen in front of Lindgren:...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO